Minister’s statement on 165 lives lost to poisoned drugs in March

CANADA, May 3 - Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, has released the following statement regarding the BC Coroners Service’s report on illicit drug toxicity deaths for March 2022:

“It’s tragic that 165 people lost their lives to the toxic drug crisis in March. My heart is with the families and friends who are grieving, and my thanks to the front-line workers and peers who tried to save them.

“Every life lost is a tragedy. Our government remains committed to doing what it takes to turn the tide on this crisis. Almost every week, new mental-health and substance-use supports are added to save lives, yet the terribly toxic street drug supply continues to take lives.

“We know there is more work to do, and we won’t stop until we turn this crisis around.

“People who use drugs recreationally and regularly are all at high risk. If you plan to use, whether at home, at a party or event, please stay safer.

“You can stay safer by buddying up and downloading the free Lifeguard app, carrying naloxone with you, or visiting a supervised consumption site or an overdose prevention site for free drug checking and other harm-reduction services. For help, please check https://www.stopoverdose.gov.bc.ca/.”

Learn More:

Updated actions on the drug-poisoning response can be found here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/escalated-drug-poisoning-response-actions-1