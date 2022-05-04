Camp Wapiyapi, One Charity’s Expansion from the Pandemic

Campers and Companions on the Blue Team being silly

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many nonprofits have adapted during the pandemic to expand their programming to reach more clients. Camp Wapiyapi, a free summer camp for children facing pediatric cancer, is one such organization.

Serving both patients and their siblings, Wapiyapi is a chance for children to just be kids again and recapture the spontaneity of being childlike which cancer has stolen from them. Virtual camp not only was the kids’ lifeline during COVID, but now also augments the charity’s in-person programming to expand the reach, relevance, and impact of its camp experience.

“Children need to connect with other kids experiencing cancer,” Executive Director Darla Dakin said. “Camp Wapiyapi is an opportunity for them to just feel normal again. While they’re safe and having fun, their parents take respite which is an integral step towards continued healing within the family.”

Camp Wapiyapi returns in person this June in Woodland Park near Colorado Springs with two week-long sessions of its residential camp. It will also host a virtual session in July to connect children unable to participate in person. “The additional format makes it possible to reach children who are most vulnerable – children currently in the hospital enduring treatment,” shared Dakin.

Founded in 1998, this important psychosocial program relies on a compassionate group of volunteers. Patient and/or siblings ages 6-17 can laugh and play with others who cherish them just as they are. The organization is 100% funded by private donations and seeks support to send children to the camp.

The charity has an onsite medical team 24/7 and is continuing to add professionals to 24-hour shifts.

For more information, contact wapiyapi@wapiyapi.org or visit www.campwapiyapi.org.

Wapiyapi is a Lakota Sioux word that means ‘hope and healing.’ Camp Wapiyapi’s mission is to foster healing, fun, and friendships for children and their families facing childhood cancer through an exceptional camp experience. It’s vision is that every family affected by the disease has an opportunity to heal through the enriching experience that is Wapiyapi.