VotifyNow App official launch during Rock The Red event May 6th & 7th 2022 in South Carolina

Founder Johnny Vieira is launching the VotifyNow App during Rock The Red event May 6th & 7th in South Carolina alongside Lara Trump, Roger Stone, Mike Lindell

I first noticed some issues in this arena with Stacey Abrams not wanting to concede the gubernatorial race in Georgia… Later we all witnessed the issues during the 2020 presidential elections” — Johnny Vieira, Founder VotifyNow

FORT LAUDERALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speaking alongside a full list of well-known conservatives such as Mike Lindell, Roger Stone, and Lara Trump will be Johnny Vieira, the Founder of VotifyNow Many topics will be covered at the two-day event in Greenville S.C but most importantly Election Integrity, which seems to be on everyone’s mind these days.VotifyNow was created by Johnny Vieira of Vieira Business Ventures ( V.B.V )who founded several mobile apps including Tribefluence, Pet Your Face, Riderzz, and several others. Johnny grew up in California not too far from Silicon Valley where he honed his Entrepreneurial skills and later moved to Los Angeles. After a 10-year career producing and managing music artists, he pivoted into Branding and Technology, launching his first app TribeFluence which was acquired by a large financial company in 2020. It was this joint venture that brought Mr. Vieira to Florida where he wanted to help others strengthen Election Integrity.Johnny set out to build what he thought might be a tool that could help people communicate better with one another in the middle of these election seasons.That said VotifyNow is an intuitive app that helps users verify voting information in their local, state, and national elections (not affiliated with a government agency)It’s a tool that will notify party members and volunteers of any election/voter irregularities in their communities based on real-time information being entered in by the users.VotifyNow can also be used by canvassers to update voter lists while walking their neighborhoods to get out their party's message. The app can also help users check for and report any mail-in ballots issues they are experiencing through an array of Election Integrity tools to help detect and report any suspicious activity back through the app.Users can upload a brief description and image or video of what they observe onto the app where it can be analyzed for patterns of suspicious activity to be investigated further by community volunteers. This information is then also sent back out to all the users in the area so everybody can see these issues.Also, VotifyNow users can check for upcoming school board and city council meetings to attend and make their voices heard. And VotifyNow will share information on local, state, and national candidates so their users could have the opportunity to learn more about these candidates running in upcoming elections.VotifyNow can also help users monitor polling stations, again checking for and reporting any irregularities they observe through the app. Lastly, VotifyNow will continue to roll out expanded features as per their user’s feedback that they collect.Vieira Business Ventures ( V.B.V ) is proud to finally see the launch of VotifyNow and Johnny will be taking the stage several times through the Rock The Red event on Friday the 6th and Saturday the 7th to share VotifyNow’s vision with everyone.

VotifyNow video focusing on the Election Integrity tools and so much more...