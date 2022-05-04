Boise Black Rifle Hosting First Annual Range Day in Boise Idaho
The June 11th range day will be held at Double Tapp Range and is sponsored by 14 companies, including Sig Sauer, Staccato, Springfield Amory, and more.MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first annual Boise Black Rifle Range Day is a paid event on June 11th at Double Tapp Range in Boise, Idaho. The cost for the event is $20, and it includes food, drink, and ammo for demo guns.
Demo guns will be available from manufacturers such as Sig Sauer, Staccato, Springfield, and more for demonstration. There will be over 150 guns to demo on the range, as well as countless accessories to try.
Tickets can be purchased on the Boise Black Rifle website before the event.
The event is sponsored by: Staccato, Springfield Armory USA, Odin Works, Combat Absolute, Trijicon, Havok Holsters, Laser Blade Engraving, Sig Sauer, Surefire, Simshot, Factr, and more.
Boise Black Rifle (BBR) is part of a three-store chain with Meridian, Sacramento, and Sparks locations. The first location was opened by the owner Rob Adams in 2007 as a small gun store in Sacramento, California. Since that time, the company has grown substantially, opening the two additional retail locations.
They began by specializing in the AR-15 platform but also have expertise in semi-auto pistols, shotguns, and all things related to the professional shooting industry. In fact, they have set the company apart from others in the industry by creating a pro shop environment in the gun space.
They are very active online and in the shooting community. Boise Black Rifle attends, sponsors, and holds events reaching all across the Boise area. If you attend any shooting events, you will likely see their representatives.
The Meridian store is located at 1580 N Stonehenge Way Ste 102, Meridian, ID 83642, and is open from 10 AM to 6 PM, seven days a week. It is across the street from Crunch Fitness in the same lot as Dutch Bro's.
Additionally, BBR now has an online store supplying guns, ammo, accessories, and more.
