AG Derek Schmidt statement regarding leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion

KANSAS, May 3 - TOPEKA – (May 3, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today issued the following statement in response to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case:

“Yesterday's shameful leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was obviously intended to inflame public passions in hope of altering the court's deliberations – a transparent attempt to politicize the Court. As the Chief Justice made clear today, the leaked draft ‘does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position by any member on the issues in the case.’ Therefore, I will reserve comment until the Supreme Court publishes its actual decision. But whatever the U.S. Supreme Court’s final decision regarding federal law, it will not diminish the need for Kansans who favor the protections already enacted in state law to adopt the Value Them Both state constitutional amendment in August.”