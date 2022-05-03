Tintype artist shares five favorite photos to celebrate World Wet Plate Day

The official logo for Glens Falls Art Glens Falls Art tintype of Civil War Monument in Glens Falls, NY made on Wet Plate Day. Glens Falls Art tintype by artist Craig Murphy of Glens Falls City Park gazebo, chair and a bench.

Walk down memory lane with collodion photographer Craig Murphy and Glens Falls Art as he shares his top five “made on” World Wet Plate Day images.

The process is very archival. Collodion portraits from 150 years ago are still viewable today!” — Craig Murphy

QUEENSBURY, NY, US, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY tintype artist Craig Murphy has been creating one-of-a-kind photos using the wet plate collodion process for ten years. Invented by English artist Frederick Scott Archer in 1851, wet plate collodion photography is the process of pouring collodion onto a plate of thin metal or glass, sensitizing in a solution, exposing in the camera, then developing the plate while it’s still wet. This method never really went away completely and there is currently a present-day resurgence of this photographic method. People are amazed to learn about the history and science of these priceless family keepsakes during their portrait session. Today’s images are hand crafted with the same methods prominent 19th century photographers Mathew Brady, Alexander Gardner, Seneca Ray Stoddard and others would have used which made "likenesses" so popular at the advent of photography. Most photographs made between 1850 until the 1880's were made with the "wet plate" process.Each year, on the first Saturday in May, Craig Murphy, along with wet plate artists around the world, celebrate World Wet Plate Day by making collodion images the same way they were created in the 19th century. In 2022, World Wet Plate Day is celebrated on Saturday May 7. World Wet Plate Day is a day to applaud the artists that continue to practice this original 19th century photographic method. Modern day collodion photographers are encouraged to make wet plate images on the first Saturday in May.Craig Murphy travels with his Glens Falls Art traveling tintype studio to locations in upstate NY to make heirloom portraits and scenics using this historic photographic method. Steeped in tradition, these unique images can be passed on from generation to generation. Craig Murphy explains, "The process is very archival. Collodion portraits from 150 years ago are still viewable today!" Click here to check out Craig’s five favorite photographs , handmade by the artist on World Wet Plate Day.

Tintype Artist Craig Murphy - Glens Falls Art on World Wet Plate Day 2020. Watch a unique demonstration of this fine art photographic process.