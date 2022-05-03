Alta Data Technologies and Bloomy Collaborate to De-Risk LRU and SRU Qualification Testing
Bloomy Simulation Systems for HIL and open-loop test of all types of transportation and defense systems.
Bloomy’s Hardware-In-the-Loop Technology Evolution Center Incorporates Alta’s Avionics 1553 Bus Interfaces to Validate and De-risk Adoption of LRU/SRU Systems
Alta’s contribution of best-in-class MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC-429 communications interfaces are key to de-risking the migration of digital mil/aero communications to COTS systems.”RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Data Technologies (Alta) and Bloomy Controls, Inc. (Bloomy®) today announce a partnership to provide aerospace and defense organiza-tions with test technology implementation and migration services incorporating Alta’s latest MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC 429 interfaces. The two companies have integrated these interfaces and diagnostics tools into Bloomy’s Hardware in-the-Loop (HIL) Technology Evolution Center (TEC), the world’s first customer-accessible proving ground for commercial, off-the-shelf (COTS) HIL test technologies. With the addition of Alta’s interfaces and tools, the HIL Technology Evolution Center enables avionics and control system suppliers to conduct proof-of-concept tests at the Center to mitigate risks associated with adopting new COTS communication bus technologies.
— Bill Eccles
Bill Eccles, Bloomy’s Director of Corporate Development, says, “We started the HIL Technology Evolu-tion Center to help aerospace and defense organizations reduce the risks and costs of migrating test assets to updated COTS technologies. The Center has been an instant success for programs undergo-ing a technology refresh, allowing test technology updates without suspending or risking operation of legacy test assets. Alta’s contribution of best-in-class MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC-429 communications interfaces are key to de-risking the migration of digital mil/aero communications to COTS systems. With this crucial element in place, you can test your line-replaceable unit (LRU) and shop-replaceable unit (SRU) interfaces to prove that COTS provides a viable migration from obsolete or custom systems to systems which have wide support from the test community—including Alta’s renowned customer support.”
In addition to allowing customers to test-drive mil/aero communications in an operational COTS test system with their own LRUs and SRUs, the ITAR-compliant Center also facilitates testing interoperabil-ity and integration of customer models and simulations in a secure COTS real-time environment. The environment also allows the use of commercial digital transformation-enabled toolchains, such as Bloomy’s DEFT™ (Digital Enablers for Test) product, with Bloomy’s Thread-Ready™ HIL and FLEX BMS™ Validation systems, both available for use in the Center. With the addition of Alta-enabled communi-cations, the combination of the Thread-Ready™ HIL and the FLEX BMS™ Validation systems will pro-vide makers of autonomous and electrified systems, such as air taxis, eVTOL vehicles, drones, robots, and unmanned underwater vehicles, with an on-demand, low-risk proving ground to test their control systems.
“Modern aerospace and defense systems demand highly-automated testing to achieve the perfection required of each component. Bloomy offers leading technology expertise with aerospace and defense automated test applications employing NI LabVIEW, VeriStand™, TestStand™, PXI, RIO and SLSC to achieve efficient test automation that utilizes COTS avionics products like Alta’s. Bloomy is Alta’s pre-ferred partner for applications that span testing modern engine controls, flight controls, line-replaceable units (LRUs), gyros, soldier-borne electronics, power and battery management systems (BMSs), autonomous systems (UxS), and systems integration labs (SILs),” states Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta, “and we look forward to supporting our mutual customers as they take advantage of the in-credible capability that we’re both providing at Bloomy’s HIL TEC.”
About Bloomy Controls
Bloomy Controls, Inc. (Bloomy®) provides automated test solutions for mission-critical and emerging applications which increase product safety, performance and reliability while reducing the cost of test. Our solutions, which test every phase of a product lifecycle from R&D to validation and production, are ready for the digitally-transformed future with ThreadReady™ and ThreadEnabled™ technologies.
Bloomy’s products and services have demonstrated the world’s best professional practices and the highest level of integrity for 30 years!
For more information on Bloomy, visit www.bloomy.com.
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly-growing (over $175M+ in sales) private company that provides industry-leading COTS MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density chan-nel counts and Ethernet (ENET) configurations, featuring IRIG Time Code Decoders, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaView, AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC form factors include PCI Express, PMC and XMC mezzanines for various computer sys-tems (such as VPX and VME), cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini-PCI Express, standalone Small Form Factor, and In-Line (NLINE) cabling. Operating system platforms include Microsoft Windows 32- and 64-bit, NI’s Lab-VIEW™ and Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks™, Green Hills Software INTEGRITY™, Linux x86-32 and 64-bit. www.altadt.com
Bloomy, DEFT, Thread-Enabled, Thread-Ready, and FLEX BMS are trademarks of Bloomy Controls, Inc. National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. All other trademarks are their respective holders.
Harry Wild
Alta Data Technologies, LLC
+1 505-994-3111
email us here