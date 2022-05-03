Submit Release
Statement on Leak of Draft Opinion in Mississippi Abortion Case (Dobbs)

Tuesday, May 03, 2022 | 03:56pm

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III today issued the following statement following the leak of a draft opinion in Dobbs:  

“While we have a vested interest in the outcome of Dobbs in Tennessee, we will let the Supreme Court speak for itself. This leak is more than regrettable, it is an affront to the integrity of our legal process at the highest level. Chief Justice John Roberts has rightly called for an investigation and we would do well to treat this document for what it is- a draft subject to edits and changes.”

