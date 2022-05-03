Pennsylvania Women’s Health Caucus: Statement on Leaked Roe v. Wade Draft Opinion

Harrisburg, PA − May 3, 2022 − The co-chairs of the Pennsylvania Women’s Health Caucus (WHC), Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks), Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-Montgomery, Delaware), Representative Morgan Cephas (D-Philadelphia) and Representative Mary Jo Daley (D-Narberth), released the following joint statement after reading the draft statement that was leaked out of the Supreme Court of the United States last night regarding Roe v. Wade:

“The draft opinion leaked to the press last night confirmed the worst fears of millions of people throughout the country: the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. This is despite hours of testimony under oath during confirmation hearings where some of the justices that are, according to reports, ruling with the majority, stated that Roe was settled law. We know this impending ruling will not end abortion. Instead, abortions will only become more dangerous in many states. In fact, twelve states already have trigger bans on the books, meaning abortion could be severely restricted or outright banned in the coming months.

While abortion remains safe and legal in Pennsylvania, we are closer than we have been in 50 years to that no longer being a reality. Make no mistake, without the Governor’s veto pen, the majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Pennsylvania Senate would have passed trigger bans of their own. In fact, a photo posted online showed members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly participating in a “Post Roe Strategy Summit” in the Capitol just last month. Some members wasted little time putting out statements hailing the not-yet-official decision. If it was not already clear, it should be now, the majority in the Pennsylvania Legislature will move quickly to pass abortion bans here in the commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Women’s Health Caucus remains steadfast in its support of the right to choose. Our members remain united and ready to fight on behalf of reproductive health rights. As your elected officials, we are leading the charge to protect the right to choose. We can’t do it alone. We need every Pennsylvanian to stand with us in our mission to ensure everyone in the commonwealth has access to the health care services they need and deserve. In our free country, everyone must be free to choose their own destiny.”

###