THE BITCOIN CLASSIC BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT COMING TO HARLEM LOOKING FOR TEAMS TO COMPETE FOR BITCOIN.

The Bitcoin Classic is the first-ever basketball tournament rewarding players in Bitcoin.
Forging community and raising awareness of the power of bitcoin in minority communities
The Bitcoin Classic, an adult basketball tournament, will take place in legendary Rucker Park, on August 11 & 12, 2022. The winning team will receive Bitcoin as their prize. The Bitcoin Classic is taking applications for teams that would like to compete in this exciting, profitable event at www.thebitcoinclassic.com.
One of the goals of the tournament is to raise the profile and understanding of bitcoin in minority communities. In a statement at CoinTelegraph.com, Tyrone Ross, CEO of investment advisory firm Onramp Invest, said, “Crypto such as Bitcoin is very big with Black millennials and LGBTQ Americans because it represents freedom. This is very much a social movement [...] representation and equality are what crypto promotes, evokes and distributes.”
The Bitcoin Classic is partially supported by a grant from Block, Inc. through its new Bitcoin Endowment Fund. Block’s mission is to find advocates who are working to increase awareness and education in bitcoin by minorities. Everyone from Jay-Z to New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, encourages minorities to learn about the importance of Bitcoin and Blockchain technology.
"Bitcoin shows potential to be a major factor in closing the financial gap that minority communities experience,” Yusuf Abdul-Ali, the founder of the Bitcoin Classic said. “The decentralized, democratic nature of Bitcoin offers the possibility of leveling the financial playing field that so often discriminates against people of color. It’s important for people to understand that, and not miss the boat.”
The tournament is open to teams of adults. It's a tournament that will distribute over $20,000 in bitcoin to the winners. Players and spectators will hear from guest speakers, learn about Bitcoin, and have an opportunity to explore Bitcoin as an investment and wealth-building strategy.
"I plan on holding it and passing it down to my kids in 15-20 years," a previous tournament winner said. “I hope that by then Bitcoin will have grown to the point where they can go to college and maybe even buy homes. This has the potential of being the foundation of cross-generational wealth.”
The Bitcoin Classic’s (TBC) entire purpose is to encourage its participants and the local Harlem community to learn about this new global currency that is slowly changing the world as we know it. And… Enjoy some high-level basketball at the legendary Rucker park!
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Yusuf Abdul-Ali at 413-297-7232 or email at info@thebitcoinclassic.com.
Yusuf Abdul-Ali
The Bitcoin Classic
