Author and CFO Harvey Goldstein Offers a Simple Guide to Business Finances
Business finance made easy by a Chief Financial OfficerPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People entering the world of commerce and finance tend to find themselves bewildered by several terminologies and complex strings of equations. Business Finance Was Never This Easy gives the reader a crash course in accounting, finances, investment management, and other key concepts needed by an aspiring financial manager to understand how the world of business and finance works. The book attempts to equip the reader with the proper tools to understand the techniques and strategies made by managers and accountants all the while being easier to digest.
Harvey Goldstein has earned several achievements and improvements in multiple fields, systems, and organizations in the world of economics and finance. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of multiple companies of different sizes. He graduated with an Economics degree for his bachelor’s degree and Business Administration for his master’s degree. He has taught in universities, both in undergraduate and graduate levels.
The author has published multiple books on the topics of statistics, business administration, managerial concepts, financial management on both personal and business levels. In his time of studying and teaching, Goldstein has gathered the necessary information and theories that helped him have solid fundamentals and frameworks, and even developments, in the world of management and finance. His time serving as the Chief Financial Officer has helped him hone his knowledge through experience and applications of said theories learned in the academe and even help him pioneer multiple breakthroughs in his field.
Financial literacy both on a managerial and personal level is starting to take the society in stride. This book from a former CFO is one that will help those who are just dipping their toes into the world of finance. Business Finance Was Never This Easy starts readers off the path to understanding how finances work and how it can work for them. A must for those who want to dabble into the world of economics and finance, get your copy from bookstores everywhere or via Amazon.com.
About Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company. It provides exclusive access to publicity, book evaluators, and marketing creatives. It further bridges aspiring authors to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter