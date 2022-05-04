Submit Release
Dr. Michael Dadson Comments on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Gentle Currents Therapy, Langley British Columbia, Dr.Michael Dadson Clinical Director, Counselling Psychology

Specializing in Couples Counselling, Men's Mental Health Issues and Father Son Relationships

Dr. Michael Dadson, PhD Counselling Psychology - Brookswood, Langley, BC Clinical Counsellor

Dr. Michael Dadson is a Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC), in British Columbia and the Clinical Director at Gentle Currents Therapy in Langley, BC

Amid the media frenzy surrounding the Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard trial, Dr. Michael Dadson, poses important questions regarding their allegations

Men have been arrested, faced financial collapse, lost careers, family, and friends because of false and disproven allegations of abuse.””
— Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D., Counselling Psychology
LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Dadson Comments on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Top rated Langley, BC marriage counsellor, Dr. Michael Dadson, asks, "What if it isn't true?"

Amid media frenzy surrounding the Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard trial, Dr. Michael Dadson, a top-rated marriage counsellor, poses important questions regarding Depp’s alleged verbal and physical abuse of Amber Heard.

If Heard’s Allegations Are True

If Heard’s allegation are true and she is a victim of single direction domestic abuse, then she draws attention to a very serious and dangerous reality for many people, usually women.

In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in America estimated that over half of the killings of American women are related to intimate partner violence, with most of the victims dying at the hands of a current or former romantic partner.

If Heard’s allegations are true, then, as a victim of domestic violence, she has suffered not only the cruelty of the abuse but now the public scrutiny of her claims, and is a heroic, courageous survivor.

If Heard’s Allegations Are False

“But what if it isn’t true?” asks Dr. Michael Dadson.

Many are saying that Johnny Depp is being falsely accused and in the current zeitgeist, Depp becomes “cancelled” and loses his career. He is personally defamed. His family and friends are devastated and many alienated.

Sadly, some young men have lost their lives to suicide under the weight of allegations that have later been disproved. A whisper, an affidavit, a media story, an internet post, can lead to levels of online bullying that can decimate a person’s life and that of their children, causing lifelong mental and physical health issues, and the inability to make a livelihood.

Dr. Michael Dadson says:

“In my practice, I have helped many women who have been raped and attacked and beaten to the point of near death by their ‘partner’.

I have also encountered many men in my life and practice who have been accused of serious physical or sexual abuse, only to have it later revealed the allegations were false & were levied for financial gain, revenge, control, or custody of children.

Some of these men have been arrested, faced financial collapse, lost careers, family, and friends because of false and disproven allegations of abuse.”

Many well-meaning members of the public see themselves as “protectors” and circulate slanderous gossip without knowing hard facts or even a shred of proven evidence, become willing participants in the shaming of anyone found who is unfortunate enough to have an allegation levied.

According to Dr. Michael Dadson:

“Often large institutions like universities, large corporations, and government institutions, as a matter of policy, choose political expediency over ethics, due process and even the findings of due process. In other words, even being found innocent for some men doesn’t matter. They are still cancelled.”

In ancient law, the concept of “an eye for and eye and a tooth for a tooth” was presumably intended to limit the amount of retribution required of a person found guilty of a specific crime. In the digital age, the guilt or innocence of a person often doesn’t have any such limit and there is no limitation to the retribution enacted on the accused, whether innocent or guilty.

“The Internet and its posts are the new courtroom jury, and the mob seemingly enacts its version of justice,” says Dr. Michael Dadson.

As the Johnny Depp case has demonstrated, people are not always truthful, and we should exercise caution before jumping to conclusions.


ABOUT:
Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D., Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy, Langley, B.C.
YouTube: https://youtu.be/YDYb-hiBaaw
Website: https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com

EXPERTISE:
Trauma, PTSD, men’s mental health, relationship counselling, stress, anxiety, and depression

Dr. Michael Dadson’s licences and certifications include:
• Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC), BC Association of Clinical Counsellors
• Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association Counsellors
• Certified: QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management, Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI), Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor Therapist and Trainer, Strong Interest Inventory Assessor
• Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor
• Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two
• Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two
• Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One

