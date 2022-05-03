Las Vegas-Based Social Issues Theatre Holding Fundraiser to Support Promotion of Mental Wellness and Community Unity

At the event, the first “COVID and Community“ series recognizes those who brought light to dark times will be released

LAS VEGAS , UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas-based Social Issues Theatre is having a fundraiser that will feature the release of the first volume of a three-part printed series, “COVID and Community.” The series recognizes the persistent dedication of individuals and organizations within the Clark County community who helped bring light to dark times. In the first printed release, residents share how living real estate developer Robert Schulman's dream of building a community with an onsite restaurant will always be remembered as a bright side to the dark times of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants.The fundraiser is being held on Sunday, May 22 at 3:00 p.m. at Becca’s Restaurant, 12656 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite A.The three volumes of the “COVID and Community” series are “COVID Community and Cocktails,” “COVID Community and Children” and “COVID Community and Charities.”L.A. Walker, the executive director of Social Issues Theatre, said the goal of the fundraiser is to support the theatre’s promotion of mental wellness and celebrate community unity.At the event, local artist Niya Rivera, known for her large-scale abstract art, will unveil her painting “Together.” The painting will be sold at the event, with a percentage of the sale supporting Social Issues Theatre’s fundraising efforts. Rivera’s works have been exhibited in the mayor’s gallery at City Hall, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, and at luxury real estate developments, restaurants, and hotels throughout Las Vegas.The event will also feature light fare, a silent auction, raffles, and prizes. Donors include Proximo Spirits, Notoriety Live, Senor Frogs Drag Brunch, Majestic Repertory Theatre, Mobile Medic CPR Training LLC, Becca's Restaurant and Lounge, and more.“This fundraiser will support Social Issues Theatre’s continued efforts in raising awareness of social issues through stage and video productions, workshops, and printed publications addressing issues pertinent to the continued well-being of Clark County’s multiple demographics,” Walker said. “As John F. Kennedy once said, ‘One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.’”Social Issues Theatre’s stage performances, workshops, and events are created to serve the needs of community members working in homelessness prevention and women’s and racial equality, as well as dementia caregivers, LGBTQ seniors, and disabled veterans.For more information about Social Issues Theatre or to RSVP for “COVID Community and Cocktails,” visit thesit.org/home About Social Issues TheatreAt Social Issues Theatre, we see the value in everyone. We promote diversity, inclusion, and cultural competence through stage performance, workshops, videos, music, and literature.Contact: L.A. WalkerEmail: la@thesit.orgPh: 702-695-9285###