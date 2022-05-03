Submit Release
Ruiz Statement on Roe v. Wade

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on the draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey:

 

“I went to bed early and woke up in the middle of the night to the news that we could be facing a nightmare. In New Jersey, we prepared for the possibility that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. I am grateful that Senator Loretta Weinberg championed a bill that I co-sponsored that protects a women’s right to choose in New Jersey. But this isn’t just about us. This is about every woman in America and the future of our daughters. This pending U.S. Supreme Court decision is a step backward on our reproductive freedoms.”

