SPOONYARD Spring/Summer 2022 advertising campaign
Chapter 2 - Free Solo
SPOONYARD presents chapter 2 - the brand’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection Free Solo. The Spring/Summer 2022 collection is available from April at www.spoonyard.com and in stores.”HONG KONG, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPOONYARD presents chapter 2 - the brand’s Spring / Summer 2022 campaign, captured in the landscapes of Pyrénées; a mountain range straddling the natural
— SPOONYARD
border of France and Spain. The Pyrénées display a rich and diverse landscape made up of snow-capped mountain peaks, rocky and rivers, takes us on an adventure with SPOONYARD newest collection “Free Solo”.
SPOONYARD implements its brand philosophy that crafting the equilibrium between Fashion and Technology, urban and nature. Break free from restraints, conquer all terrain with contemporary aesthetics. The collection is built around providing protection from outdoor adventure that can also be worn in a leisure situation, features an expansive array of hi-tech outdoor garments made with urban style.
The 3-layer tech shell jacket is crafted from 3-layer waterproof-breathable fabrics, the functional membrane is sandwiched between an outer face fabric Polyester and an inner lining Nylon which are tech fabric common in high-end rainwear, making it one of the label’s most functional offerings. COOLMAX® 3D pockets blazer made of easy
care Polyester Technology fabric, quick dry and moisture wicking that are designed to help you beat the heat. Other pieces in the collection, like water resistant nylon
mesh lined jacket, eco-friendly water repellent SOLOTEX® chino pants, multi pockets fashion vest and accompanying accessories such as messenger bags and bucket hats round off the expansive assemblage.
Sustainability and animal protection is part of the brand DNA. SPOONYARD respects the connection between all living beings. Most of the packaging material is made of
Biodegradable Landfill material, also avoid using material that caused suffering or farm to any animal such as down feather and leather. SPOONYARD believes small
changes in life, create big changes in the world.
The Spring/Summer 2022 collection is available from April at www.spoonyard.com
and in stores.
Photographer: Felix Schaper
Models: Nicolas Sane
Production: Septembre00
Instagram @Spoonyard_official
Facebook @Spoonyard
Maize Lai
SPOONYARD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other