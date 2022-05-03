Kansas Supreme Court seeks parent representative to serve on its Child ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court is seeking a parent who receives child support to serve on an advisory committee that reviews Kansas child support guidelines used to tailor child support obligations to meet families' needs. The 13-member Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee includes parents who either pay or receive child support, attorneys, judges, and tax professionals with expertise in child support. The committee:

reviews the general rules governing how child support is established;

evaluates the economic basis of the guidelines; and

analyzes how courts may use adjustments to tailor child support obligations to meet the needs of families.

The volunteer selected to fill the position will be a voting member of the committee and will serve a four-year term. He or she will be eligible for travel reimbursement to attend meetings, and reimbursement will be calculated at the same rate as for state employees. To be considered for the position, individuals must complete the online parent representative application. Applications will be accepted until June 3, 2022. The committee identifies whether updates to the Kansas Child Support Guidelines are needed and it makes those recommendations to the Kansas Supreme Court.

The child support guidelines are reviewed every four years to ensure that the roughly $35 million mothers and fathers pay in support each month is equitable for the parents and appropriate for the day-to-day essential needs of the children they support.

Questions about the application or the child support guidelines review may be sent to kansascsg@kscourts.org