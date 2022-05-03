Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,093 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Supreme Court seeks parent representative to serve on its Child ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court is seeking a parent who receives child support to serve on an advisory committee that reviews Kansas child support guidelines used to tailor child support obligations to meet families' needs.   The 13-member Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee includes parents who either pay or receive child support, attorneys, judges, and tax professionals with expertise in child support. The committee:

  • reviews the general rules governing how child support is established;

  • evaluates the economic basis of the guidelines; and

  • analyzes how courts may use adjustments to tailor child support obligations to meet the needs of families.

The volunteer selected to fill the position will be a voting member of the committee and will serve a four-year term. He or she will be eligible for travel reimbursement to attend meetings, and reimbursement will be calculated at the same rate as for state employees.   To be considered for the position, individuals must complete the online parent representative application.   Applications will be accepted until June 3, 2022.   The committee identifies whether updates to the Kansas Child Support Guidelines are needed and it makes those recommendations to the Kansas Supreme Court.

The child support guidelines are reviewed every four years to ensure that the roughly $35 million mothers and fathers pay in support each month is equitable for the parents and appropriate for the day-to-day essential needs of the children they support.

Questions about the application or the child support guidelines review may be sent to kansascsg@kscourts.org

You just read:

Kansas Supreme Court seeks parent representative to serve on its Child ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.