Make a Positive Impact Tomorrow in Santa Monica Bring Your Sweet Friend to Party
Love to make a positive impact; bring you sweet human friends to party for good www.HappyCuatroCinco.com
Finally a Social Party for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends...Equally Loved by Dems and Repubs #jointhepetparty www.JoinThePetParty.org
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest party for human friends who love to make a positive impact; bring a friend to party for good.
This year, Recruiting for Good is celebrating Cinco de Mayo differently with The Sweetest Pet Party Ever; Happy Cuatro Cinco.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Love to make a positive impact, and cheer up your friends...invite your happy sweet friends to party for good!"
The Pre-Cinco de Mayo Invite Only Party will be on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 in Santa Monica. Recruiting for Good will sponsor healthy appetizers and doggie treats.
For every drink, bought at party on 5/04/22 between 5-7pm; Recruiting for Good will donate $5 to support Girls Design Tomorrow.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Don't have a 4 legged friend not a problem, just bring yourself and a sweet friend to party for good (just be at least 21 years old)."
About
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com #girlsdesigntomorrow #passion #purpose #play
Love to support girls and shop for good. Refer a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good. Once our team finds company a talented employee, and earns a finder's fee; Recruiting for Good will reward person who made the referral a $2500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card, and match $1 for $1 to help support Girls Design Tomorrow to learn more visit www.FashionLovesFreedom.com #fashionlovesfreedom
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other