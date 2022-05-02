Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Lufkin

TEXAS, May 2 - May 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), Angelina Arts Alliance, and the City of Lufkin will cohost a Music Friendly Community workshop on Monday, May 9 at 5:30 pm.

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will attend the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Lufkin’s workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Lufkin will join more than 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted "Music Friendly" designation.

"The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Lufkin to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth."

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend the workshop.

 

Music Friendly Community Workshop – Lufkin

Monday, May 9 at 5:30 pm

Pitser Garrison Convention Center

75902, 601 N 2nd St

Lufkin, TX  75901

 

Media inquiries can be directed to Tara Hendrix, Director of Tourism & Marketing, City of Lufkin, VisitLufkin.com, thendrix@cityoflufkin.com, 936-633-0349.

TMO's Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities. More information: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

