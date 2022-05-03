Crowd Funding Cannabis? An Exciting Opportunity in Massachusetts.
"This is perhaps the first opportunity in Massachusetts for the average person to be a part of a business in the cannabis industry.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts cannabis market is booming and Grow Space New England is the first in the area with a unique opportunity for investors. A crowd fund cannabis cultivation project is underway, allowing the public to profit from cannabis without ever touching the plant. Grow Space develops cannabis cultivation facilities in Massachusetts that are leased to licensed growers. The Grow Space Orange project is designed to allow both large and small investors to get in on the ground floor with the exciting possibility of being an owner of a cannabis cultivation operation.
The Grow Space team is headed by Rob Wolf along with brothers Alan, Paul and Tony Alves of Lighthouse Masonry in New Bedford, MA with construction managed by Tim Vautour of TriCon Builders. According to Wolf "Massachusetts has become one of the hottest cannabis markets in the world with annual sales expected to top $2 billion by the end of this year. Most people don't have the knowledge or resources to get in on the ground floor, but we are making that possibility a reality with this crowd fund program."
The company has completed the local permitting and has started construction. The result of extensive property searches along the Route 2 corridor, this 4.55-acre cleared industrial land was the last parcel available from the Orange Industrial Economic Commission and purchased by NEAgTech in 2019 on very favorable terms. Approximately 3-acres is dedicated for this "outdoor grow" beginning Q3 2022.
