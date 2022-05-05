Submit Release
Set your alarms: Catch an Engaging Episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set your alarms: Catch an engaging episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®. This week’s show will air Sunday, May 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm ET on Fox Business Network (as branded content). Check your local listings.

As leaders in their industries, the featured companies demonstrate the branding opportunity that Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® offers by bringing strategic messages and unique solutions to the business community.

This episode includes interviews that will spotlight key executives from the following companies, as we discuss their innovations in customized decorative finishing solutions and environment-friendly packaging:

Expert Coatings & Graphics
Next Generation Finishing Solutions and Manufacturing Strategies
https://ecgcompany.com

Evanesce Packaging Solutions
Revolutionizing Green Packaging
https://evanesce.com


To learn more about the companies highlighted above, tune in for their full interviews this Sunday, May 8th, 2022 at 5:30 pm ET.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland, featuring exclusive interviews of global executives sharing their business insights and success stories that shape their industries. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their branded content line up. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms across social media.

You just read:

