Flying Ship Technologies, Corp. Appoints Kaydon Stanzione as Strategic Advisor
Flying Ship Technologies, Corp., announces advanced technology development and logistics expert Kaydon Stanzione has joined the Flying Ship Board of Advisors.
Flying Ship Technologies is building the next wave of vehicles that will transform the way freight, parcels, and people will move. I am honored to be part of this advisory team.”LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flying Ship Technologies, Corp., is pleased to announce that advanced technology development and logistics expert Kaydon Stanzione has joined the Flying Ship Board of Advisors.
“Kaydon is an air mobility pioneer and brings a wealth of experience that will help our company change the global maritime logistics industry,” said Flying Ship Technologies, Corp. Founder and CEO Bill Peterson. “Our goal is to leverage his experiences and networks to continue our momentum to bring our unmanned ground effect vehicles to market.”
Stanzione has more than 30 years’ experience in advanced technology development serving in previous roles as Senior Engineer, Advanced Vehicle Design for Boeing and 20 years as Expert Advisor for the Department of Defense, where he was involved in evaluating the design and operational effectiveness of the V-22, F/A-18, and numerous other airborne and maritime systems for the U.S. and NATO military services. He is a co-founder of Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, where as CEO he was instrumental in securing initial funding and establishing partnerships with Uber Elevate and several of the world's leading aerospace manufacturers.
As the current CEO of LogistiWerx, Inc., a global freight management and licensed forwarder, Stanzione brings to Flying Ship Technologies behind-the-scenes insight into minimizing developmental and operational risks to reduce the return-on-investment timeline.
“Flying Ship Technologies is building the next wave of vehicles that will transform the way freight, parcels, and people will move,” Stanzione said. “As a former flight test engineer, commercial pilot, and current USCG Maritime Security Officer, I recognize that Flying Ship Technologies will revolutionize the logistics and supply chain business. With about half the world’s population living near coastlines, the impact on global economics and humanity are enormous. I am honored to be part of this advisory team and I’m excited to help them develop their fast, efficient, revolutionary maritime vehicles.”
Stanzione is a recognized expert in in the aerospace and defense industry and has served as a Board Member of the Vertical Flight Society, Chaired the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Vertical and Short Takeoff and Landing (V/STOL) Aircraft Design Committee, authored two landmark advanced vehicle design computer programs and over 150 papers, including Aerospace Engineering in Encyclopedia Britannica. He was on the original review team for the U.S. Army Centers of Rotorcraft Excellence for Georgia Tech and the University of Maryland and received a U.S. Congressional Caucus Award for the development and deployment of the first digitally powered Incident Command System for the U.S. Coast Guard.
Stanzione is an advocate for U.S. Veterans and serves as the Chairman of The Veterans Organization and was a 20-year Director for No Greater Love, a non-profit dedicated to serving families and the memories of the heroes killed or missing in action (KIA/MIA).
About Flying Ship Technologies, Corp.
Flying Ship Technologies, Corp. is developing autonomous ground effect vessels that fly just over the water. They are ten times faster than boats and one-quarter of the cost to maintain and operate compared to planes. Flying Ships provide tens of thousands of additional coastal access points and are dramatically cleaner for the environment. Our vessels provide fast, cost-effective delivery of time-critical, price-sensitive goods. For more information, please visit: https://flyingship.co/.
