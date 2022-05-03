Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,105 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Reported Draft Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC -- House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on reports of a draft Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey:

“If the Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed justices indeed strike down Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, it would be the most egregious assault on women’s rights and equality, women’s access to health care, and every American’s right to privacy in generations.    “I truly hope that the Court does not take the drastic and dangerous step outlined in the alleged draft decision leaked yesterday evening and return us to a reality where one’s means to travel across state lines will determine one’s freedom to seek reproductive health care.  Already, Republican-led states have severely restricted women’s health care access and sought to criminalize the actions of women seeking care and those who provide that care.  If it does take that step, however, House Democrats will do whatever we can, working closely with Senate Democrats and the Biden-Harris Administration, to affirm women’s right to access abortion care safely and legally in every corner of our country.    “Republican senators who voted to confirm these justices - on the promise that they would not overturn fifty years of precedent on this issue of privacy rights - must join Democrats in taking action to protect the right of every woman to make decisions about her reproductive health care. They will bear responsibility for any impact of such a ruling on the millions of women they represent. I urge the Senate to take urgently needed action to protect the rights of women, remove the filibuster, and codify Roe v. Wade into law as soon as possible.”  

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on Reported Draft Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.