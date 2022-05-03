Hoyer Statement on Reported Draft Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC -- House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on reports of a draft Supreme Court opinion in

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

that would overturn

Roe v. Wade

and

Planned Parenthood v. Casey

:

“If the Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed justices indeed strike down Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, it would be the most egregious assault on women’s rights and equality, women’s access to health care, and every American’s right to privacy in generations. “I truly hope that the Court does not take the drastic and dangerous step outlined in the alleged draft decision leaked yesterday evening and return us to a reality where one’s means to travel across state lines will determine one’s freedom to seek reproductive health care. Already, Republican-led states have severely restricted women’s health care access and sought to criminalize the actions of women seeking care and those who provide that care. If it does take that step, however, House Democrats will do whatever we can, working closely with Senate Democrats and the Biden-Harris Administration, to affirm women’s right to access abortion care safely and legally in every corner of our country. “Republican senators who voted to confirm these justices - on the promise that they would not overturn fifty years of precedent on this issue of privacy rights - must join Democrats in taking action to protect the right of every woman to make decisions about her reproductive health care. They will bear responsibility for any impact of such a ruling on the millions of women they represent. I urge the Senate to take urgently needed action to protect the rights of women, remove the filibuster, and codify Roe v. Wade into law as soon as possible.”