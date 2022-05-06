DV-2023 Green Card Winners will be announced on May 7th, 2022

Live and work in the United States - Apply for your Diversity Visa Today

All applicants should check if they are selected for further processing as soon as possible.

If you're not successful this year, you can always try again in 2022 for the upcoming DV-2024 Green Card Program” — Thomas Smith USGCO

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applicants who used the US Green Card Office Submission Service will receive an email regarding their status. Those who are successful will receive a phone call. While you don't need to manually check, you can do so by using our Green Card Lottery winner status checking system starting at noon (EDT) on May 7, 2022

If you prefer to check your status directly on the US government website, you can check if your application has been selected on state.gov. Please be aware due to high demand in the first few weeks of May, the US government service may be very slow or temporarily unavailable.

Please note: Only applicants whose confirmation number begins with 2023 will be able to check their status. This number would have been issued by the US Government in either October or November 2021 and sent to your email if you used the paid submission service.

If you didn't apply during the last registration period or aren't successful, you'll be able to start registration for this year's program now by submitting your DV-2024 application online.

Understanding the Green Card Lottery Draw

The Green Card Lottery uses a random draw system run by a computer. This is the only way to ensure it is actually random and impartial. Your entry number is what’s used as your lottery ticket and, as mentioned, is also how you check your status after the draw.

It’s worth noting that, even if your number is drawn, it doesn’t mean you’re automatically entitled to a Green Card. There are some finer points worth understanding. So, while it’s certainly exciting to see that you’ve won, hold off on your full celebrations until you’ve completed the DS-260 application process.

The first thing to note is that despite issuing up to 55,000 Green Cards, somewhere around 125,000 numbers are drawn at this stage of the lottery. This is because more than 50% of the applicants won’t continue for one reason or another. It could be that they change their mind, or that they’re deemed ineligible.

Which brings us on to the next point. After your number is drawn, you’ll need to submit your DS-260 application form. Doing this means you’ll be able to secure an interview at the American Embassy or Consulate, allowing you to continue with your application.

From this stage, it’s basically like any other Green Card application. You’ll need to provide documentation and attend an interview. If you submitted your lottery application through the US Green Card Office, we’ll help you with this stage, too.

What Happens if You Don’t Win?

Unfortunately, due to the fact that more than 6 million people applied for the Green Card Lottery in 2021, you might not be successful this year. So, what happens next if you weren’t one of the lucky ones?

We appreciate that not winning can be disappointing. But, as mentioned, it’s quite a competitive draw. Luckily, there’s no limit to the number of years you can apply, so it always makes sense to keep on trying.

Changes to the Green Card Lottery

In fact, there hasn't been a better time to apply for a US Green Card than right now. President Joe Biden was vocal about his support for immigration and has followed through with many of these promises during his time in office.

One of the most significant amendments was his US Citizenship Act of 2021. This brought in a number of reforms, but perhaps the most notable is the Diversity Visa Program cap increase. It is today up to 55,000 but plans are to increase it to 80,000 per year.

If nothing else, this demonstrates a more positive attitude towards diversity than America has seen for a number of years now. Allowing more applicants from countries with typically low rates of US immigration only serves to improve the country's cultural diversity.

