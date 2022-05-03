Elizabeth Foy Named Assistant Commissioner for Legislative Affairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Elizabeth Foy, JD, has been appointed assistant commissioner for legislative affairs for the Tennessee Department of Health. In this role, Foy will direct and oversee the department’s legislative efforts and initiatives.

“Elizabeth has been a great addition to the legislative affairs team and proved herself a leader,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “We are fortunate to have her public policy and legal background to help guide our department.”

As assistant commissioner for legislative affairs, Foy will help develop the department’s annual legislative package and work with key members of the Tennessee General Assembly to ensure the passage of key departmental initiatives. In addition, she will coordinate all TDH reports mandated by statute and facilitate departmental advisory committee appointments.

“I am honored to continue my service with the state as a member of the dedicated and talented TDH team,” said Foy. “I look forward to representing the department and advocating for public health and those we serve.” Foy has served as a legislative liaison for TDH before her appointment as assistant commissioner. Foy came to TDH after serving in civil private practice for several years. Prior to her time in private practice, Foy worked for more than a decade as an assistant district attorney for the 20th Judicial District. Foy is a member of the Nashville Bar Association Board of Directors, the Tennessee Bar Association, and serves on the steering committee for the Nashville Bar Leadership Forum.

Foy earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College in Gambier, OH. She and her husband reside in Nashville with their two children. The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.