RouteGenie Successfully Launches First Group of Growth Plan Companies

RouteGenie - NEMT software logo

The new NEMT software plan, which launched last month, includes no long-term commitment, no vehicle minimum, and no setup and implementation fees.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RouteGenie is excited to announce the successful launch of the first group of companies under its Growth Plan, a new pricing plan that makes NEMT software more accessible for transportation companies of all sizes. The new plan, which launched last month, includes no long-term commitment, no vehicle minimum, and no setup and implementation fees.

RouteGenie identified an unmet need in the NEMT market—affordable software for new businesses—and created the Growth Plan to give growing NEMT companies the ability to use powerful, modern NEMT software without breaking the bank. The Growth Plan is $50 per vehicle, billed monthly, and includes 5 virtual training sessions where customers learn various aspects of the platform and have the opportunity to ask questions.

Last month, RouteGenie’s first group of Growth Plan customers successfully completed five training sessions, signed contracts, and started using RouteGenie to manage their daily operations. Growth Plan customers have reduced the amount of time spent on routine operations, replacing them with a fully automated process that boosts efficiency while saving time and money.

RouteGenie is excited to continue offering the Growth Plan as an option for customers looking for an affordable way to try their hand at a powerful NEMT software.


About RouteGenie
RouteGenie is a modern software solution made by NEMT providers for NEMT providers. Developed by a team of transportation technology experts, RouteGenie is a leading solution for NEMT fleets both big and small that allows providers to cut costs, streamline their daily operations, and provide the best service possible to their customers every day. Customizable to every company’s individual needs, RouteGenie is built to grow alongside NEMT businesses. RouteGenie is currently used by over 250 fleets in 37 different states across the nation and internationally.

Yurii Martynov
RouteGenie
yurii@isi-technology.com
