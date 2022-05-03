Submit Release
Mark Wright, ESPN sports journalist, and documentarian to give commencement address at Allen University

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Wright, sports journalist, documentarian, and avid HBCU supporter will address the members of the class of 2022 at Allen University’s commencement ceremony on May 7 at 10:00 a.m.

A proud alumnus of Howard University, Mark Wright’s career has diversified as the industry he loves has evolved. He has since dominated newspaper, magazine, digital, and video platforms and has served as a prominent voice during a time of intense racial wakening.

As a journalist and filmmaker, he spent most of his career with ESPN. He began with ESPN Magazine and migrated to ESPN Events and The Undefeated, where he wrote about soccer, culture, race, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs.)

“Along with Mark Wright’s work as a journalist and filmmaker, his ability to capture the HBCU culture is admirable,” said Dr. Ernest McNealey, president of Allen University. “As our graduates prepare to launch into the next phase of their lives, I am confident they will be inspired by his story and immolate similar acts to uphold the standards of HBCUs everywhere.”


ESPN fueled Wright’s passion for documentary filmmaking. He wrote and produced Redemption Song, a 30 for 30 film on Howard University’s national soccer championship, executive produced by Spike Lee.

Wright honed his skills as a producer on other critically acclaimed films, including SEC Storied documentaries, The Walk off, and No Experience Required.

While at ESPN, Wright and his wife, fellow journalist Heather Wright established Wright Creative. Their company seamlessly blends journalism and storytelling while implementing layers of authenticity and diversity in content marketing.

This firm serves fortune 100-500 companies to assist with discovering and articulating their untold stories. Industries such as TIAA, Kellogg, Trane Sunbelt Rentals, Parkdale, and the NAACP are a few of their noteworthy clients.

Though his career has been significant, Mr. Wright’s most rewarding accomplishments are becoming a loving husband and doting father of three. He continues to be a sought-after speaker and filmmaker unveiling stories through words and moving pictures.

For more information about Allen University, visit www.allenuniveristy.edu.

