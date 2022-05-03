Job Announcement - Juvenile Drug Court Coordinator

Salary $17.00 Hourly

Location Fargo, ND

Job Type Part-Time/Temporary

Department Unit 2 - Juvenile Court

Job Number 2022-U2-FGO-24-JDCC

General Summary or Purpose

The Juvenile Drug Court Coordinator is responsible for maintaining the files of all youth who are involved in the Juvenile Drug Court Program. The coordinator will contact all collaborating organizations (treatment provider, schools, tracker, probation officer, community service provider, etc.) and prepare progress reports for the weekly review hearings. The coordinator will also maintain the overall statistical data, budget, and other relevant information required for evaluation of the program.

This position works a maximum of 20-25 hours per week.

Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions