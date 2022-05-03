Job Announcement - Juvenile Drug Court Coordinator

Salary $17.00 Hourly
Location Fargo, ND
Job Type Part-Time/Temporary
Department Unit 2 - Juvenile Court
Job Number 2022-U2-FGO-24-JDCC
General Summary or Purpose
The Juvenile Drug Court Coordinator is responsible for maintaining the files of all youth who are involved in the Juvenile Drug Court Program. The coordinator will contact all collaborating organizations (treatment provider, schools, tracker, probation officer, community service provider, etc.) and prepare progress reports for the weekly review hearings. The coordinator will also maintain the overall statistical data, budget, and other relevant information required for evaluation of the program.
This position works a maximum of 20-25 hours per week.
Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions
- Maintains files on all participants.
- Contacts collaborating organizations and provides progress reports for review hearings.
- Assists the Juvenile Drug Court Judge in the courtroom during review hearings.
- Conducts orientations for new participants and their parents.
- Staffs the weekly review hearings and administrative team meetings.
- Coordinates graduations.
- Purchases supplies needed for drug court affairs.
- Schedules and verifies community service work for participants and develops meaningful community service opportunities.
- Communicates and coordinates with programs contracted to provide supervision for participants.
- Maintains statistical data, budget information, and other information required for the evaluation of the program.
- Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.