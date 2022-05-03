Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on reported draft Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the report of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade:

“The Supreme Court appears poised to overturn 50 years of constitutional protections for women to access to safe and legal abortions. This decision is catastrophic and will have consequences that will negatively impact generations.

“I am outraged and horrified. While many of us have predicted – and feared – this moment, nothing prepares you for the shock. The ramifications of this decision would be swift and devastating for women across the country as we grapple with this unconscionable evisceration of the right to a safe and legal abortion. Women are facing an all but certain future where the right to make decisions about their own bodies is eliminated.

“The threat of the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v. Wade is precisely why we repealed New Mexico’s criminal abortion ban, ensuring that New Mexico women have access to safe, high-quality, and legal reproductive care regardless of the Court’s devastating decision.

“It’s clear today that the action we’ve taken to protect and expand abortion rights in New Mexico is more important than ever. New Mexico will continue to be a state that protects and preserves the rights of women and their families to make their own decisions about health care.”