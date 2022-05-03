IIFT announces admission to 5 Year IPM (BBA-Business Analytics and MBA-International Business)2022-27 at Kakinada Campus
IIFT Admission Open for IPM( (BBA-Business Analytics and MBA-International Business) for Kakinada CampusNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About IPM: IPM is 5 years Integrated Programme in Management (BBA-Business Analytics and MBA- International Business). The programme aims at imparting managerial and decision-making capabilities to young professionals along with integrating management education with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). In line with the New Education Policy 2020, with an early induction into the programme and a rigorous and holistic curriculum, the students will be able to demonstrate problem-solving skills supported by appropriate analytical techniques and will use ethical and socially conscious judgement while analyzing business situations.
Candidates successfully completing the course requirement of Integrated Programme in Management would be awarded Bachelor of Business Administration (Business Analytics) and Master of Business Administration (International Business) by Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. The first three years of the IPM programme would be based on a semester system and the last two years would be based on the trimester system (as per the prevailing 2 years Full-Time MBA course structure).
ADMISSION PROCEDURE
Essential Qualification:
1. Candidates should have passed 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or more in the years 2020, 2021 or appearing in 2022.
2. The candidate must have passed class 10th examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or more in the year not before 2018.
3. Mathematics/ Business Mathematics as a subject in +2 level is mandatory.
Candidates who wish to apply for IIFT’s Integrated Programme in Management (BBA-Business Analytics and MBA-International Business) 2022-27 programme have to mandatorily apply for IIM- Indore entrance exam (IPMAT 2022). For short-listing/selecting the candidates, IIFT will use score of IPMAT 2022 examination conducted by IIM-Indore.
Mode of Admission:
For short-listing/selecting the candidates, IIFT will use score of IPMAT 2022 examination conducted by IIM-Indore.
Selection Process:
Merit list for selection of the candidate for admission will be prepared on the basis of his/her IPMAT 2022 Score of IIM-Indore, Academic Profile of class 10th and Gender Diversity.
Fees and Accommodation:
The course fee for the first three year of the programme is Rs.4 lakh per annum excluding hostel and mess fees. Course fee for the fourth and fifth years would be as per MBA(IB) programme fees set for that year. Integrated Programme in Management 2022-27 is a fully residential programme. Details about hostel (i.e single/double occupancy, hostel &mess fees etc.) will be informed to the candidates in offer letter for admission.
Hostel Facilities:
The Integrated Programme in Management (BBABusiness Analytics and MBA-International Business) at Kakinada campus is a fully residential programme. Hostel / Mess charges would be intimated to the candidates while sending offer letters.
Important Information:
• There are fifty (50) seats at Kakinada Campus. Seats are reserved as per Government of India norms.
• Application fee once paid will not be refunded.
• All disputes would be subject to the jurisdiction of Delhi Courts only.
• Applications incomplete in any manner shall be summarily rejected.
• The Candidate should follow IPMAT advertisement & admission procedure for IPM 2022-27 batch available on the website of IIM Indore for Registration of IPMAT 2022 Examination. IIFT will use IPMAT 2022 Score for shortlisting/selecting the candidates for its Integrated Programme in Management. IIM Indore has no role either in the selection process or in the conduct of the programme.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of online application for IPMAT 2022 on www.iimidr.ac.in is 21 May 2022
Last date for submission of online application for IIFT is 02 June 2022
Date of IPM Aptitude Test 2022 by IIM Indore is 02 July 2022
Application Fees:
IPMAT (IIM-Indore)
For General/OBC: Rs.4130
For SC/ST/PWD: Rs.2065
IIFT
For General/OBC: Rs. 2000
For SC/ST/PWD: 1000
For more details, go here:
https://www.iift.ac.in/iift/ipm.php
Brochure: https://www.iift.ac.in/iift/IPM2022_B.pdf
Link to apply online: http://docs.iift.ac.in/admissions/imp/
In case of any query related to admission, the candidates can contact
Section Officer (Admissions Cell)
Tel. Nos. 011-39147213(Direct), 39147200-05 PBX (Extn. 621),
Mobile No.09773698083
E-mail:admission@iift.edu
madhuri Kushwaha
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
+91 9650427535
