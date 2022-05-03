Decenda enables easy crypto payment between consumers
Decenda Network, a payment provider for online platforms, auctions and marketplaces, has succeeded in enabling crypto currency payments between consumers.MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decenda Payment Network, a specialist crypto currency payment service provider for online platforms, auctions and marketplaces, has succeeded in enabling crypto currency payments between consumers. Users of the new auction site for collectibles CaveCollectors have the scoop and can now use this method of payment. By integrating Decenda, CaveCollectors can offer users more options and reduce the sales commissions on this kind of platforms.
In online auctions and marketplaces, paying with crypto is still in its infancy, simply because for many users it was still cumbersome. Decenda ensures that buyers can easily pay in their own fiat currency.
Safety for the buyer
In an online environment where consumers trade with each other, it is virtually to get your money back from the seller if the product is not to their liking or does not match the object description. Decenda has developed an app that offers a form of escrow through a smart contract. Payments via Decenda are held until the product or service has been delivered to your satisfaction.
Crypto currency
To develop this platform and the underlying technology, we have launched a crowdfunding campaign where you can already reserve Decenda tokens at a great discount.
Decenda is a promising new startup that will use its own crypto currency for its own marketplaces and auction sites.
About Decenda Payment Network
Decenda (part of Bonop Development) is a new startup with full focus on facilitating payments for online platforms, auction websites and marketplaces.
For more information visit: https://decenda.com/
Paul Knight
Decenda Network
hello@decenda.com
