tequilarapido acquires equity stake in Modex, the enterprise-grade ecosystem for blockchain and digital assets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After supporting leading blockchain solutions provider Modex in its branding strategy for nearly a year, communication consulting agency tequilarapido announces the acquisition of an equity stake in the company.

For more than 20 years, tequilarapido has supported major European groups and brands in their digital transformation throughout the observation and the agile translation of the changes in audiences, uses and technologies. Today, the exponential adoption of digital currencies and the underlying blockchain technology heralds a new disruption that could prove as powerful as the emergence of the Internet.

“Modex is the 4th equity investment we’ve made since 2020. We continue to transform our agency into an open, agile and innovative ecosystem. Our partnership with Modex consolidates our complementary skillset and perfectly positions us to carry out successful blockchain-based transformation projects together. Modex has advanced technical deployment capabilities that pair up with our in-depth understanding of the challenges of transparent and active community involvement,” says Toufik Lerari, CEO of tequilarapido and member of the Modex Board of Directors.

Modex: Making the web3 understandable and useful

Since its founding in 2017, Modex has been exploring, building and implementing blockchain-based solutions, transforming the way data and digital assets are stored, shared, and managed. Its patented Blockchain Database® (BCDB) solution connects legacy data management systems to a high-perfomance blockchain engine to provide enhanced trust, security and integrity for enterprise data.

Modex already has a strong ecosystem of partners, including Microsoft, Elastic and UiPath, and it has seen sustained growth since its founding. As proof of the company’s success, the MODEX Token has recorded a tenfold increase since its launch.

“We are honoured that tequilarapido has decided to join us on our journey towards a mature and highly innovative technology ecosystem built on top of our enterprise-level blockchain platform. The unique experience and skills of the tequilarapido team will contribute to establishing our company as one of the strongest voices of the Web3 era, as we pursue our mission to bring quantifiable trust in a trustless environment,” says Mihai Ivascu, CEO and Co-founder of Modex.

“Blockchain technology will shape the financial, economic and societal landscape of tomorrow. The values of transparency, security and decentralization that this technology imposes resonate entirely with a collective desire to reclaim our digital destiny and trust in our interactions. With Modex, we interpret these trends, imagine new uses and create value for our customers and their audiences,” Toufik Lerari concludes.

About tequilarapido

Created in 1989, tequilarapido knew how to invent its own model, independent and agile. Listening to audiences, she knows how to capture major societal and behavioral changes to better meet the challenges of her clients. It designs innovative and value-creating strategies and systems. But its uniqueness does not stop at what it produces, it is also materialized by its approach: the desire to transform the agency into an open, agile and innovative ecosystem. tequilarapido collaborates with customers and prestigious brands such as: Renault, Engie, Viatris, Sanofi, Hermès, Vinci Energies, Pierre Fabre…

About Modex

Since entering the market in 2017, Modex – one of the first companies to be registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission – has experienced consistent evolution. Currently, the MODEX Token is regulated in the UK (Gibraltar), with other jurisdictions set to follow. Modex’s highly skilled team of around 100 members working across four offices – London, Bucharest, Silicon Valley, Gibraltar – has been working to prepare and deploy a mature decentralized network that can support a wide range of use cases and facilitate the seamless integration of blockchain technology into enterprise-level products and services.

