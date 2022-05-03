PHILIPPINES, May 3 - Press Release May 3, 2022 3 National Artists, 3 universities unite for Robredo-Pangilinan BAGUIO CITY -- Three National Artists and three universities here have united in support of the candidacies of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and her running-mate Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan during the Takder Kordi Cordillera Grand Rally held at Mervin Jones Football Field Monday evening. National Artists Virgilio Almario (for literature), Kidlat Tahimik (for film), and Ben Cabrera (for visual arts) joined the heads of University of Baguio, University of Cordilleras, and St. Louis University in expressing their support for the Team Robredo-Pangilinan, adding to the team's long list of heavyweight supporters and active volunteers. An estimated crowd of about 30,000 intermittently burst into chants of "Awan Ti Solid North", meaning "there is no Solid North", rejecting the perception that Northern Luzon voters fully support Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Last Easter Sunday, Marcos reportedly skipped his Baguio rally at the same venue because of low turn-out. Fr. Gilbert Sales, president of St. Louis University, said: "Nagtipon-tipon ang lahat ng universidades at kolehiyo sa Pilipinas para kay Leni-KIko. Dahil naniniwala kami sa pangulong may takot sa Diyos, matapat sa Pilipino at lalong-lalo na iniibig niya ang Pilipinas katulad nating lahat na iniibig natin ang Pilpinas. Kaya Cordillera, Baguio, ipanalo na natin ito." Ray Dean Salvosa, board chair of the University of Cordilleras, said: "May kasabihan si Dante Alighieri the philosopher, 'The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in times of a moral crisis remained in their neutrality'. For the first time in the history of Baguio, the big three universities: University of Baguio, University of the Cordilleras and St. Louis University are shedding their neutrality and are openly coming out for Leni and her team." "I am 75 years old. I will die in the next five years or so but my children and my grandchildren are going to live in this country and ang hino-hope ko is they will live under a government, a president that they can respect. So tandaan niyo' yan, laban natin 'to. Laban 'to ng mga anak natin. Laban 'to ng mga apo ko," he added. Virgilio Bautista, former president of University of Baguio, said: "Tiyakin natin na si Leni at si Kiko ang magpapatakbo ng ating bayan nangangako na hindi nila gagawin ang martial law. Kaya sa ating lahat, ako po ay nakikiusap sa inyong lahat. Para sa inyo itong aming sinasabi, at sa mga anak namin at anak ng anak namin. Sana masabi ninyo sa anak ninyo na ipinaglaban niyo ang karangalan ng Pilipinas, ang bayan nating mahal." National Artist Cabrera, who has a museum here, said: "Ang masasabi ko lang, ang karapat-dapat na maging pangulo ng Pilipinas ay si Leni Robredo at bise-presidente si Kiko Pangilinan. Wala nang iba." Baguio resident National Artist Kidlat Tahimik said: "Wag tayo masindak doon sa mga polls, na predicting na babalik daw ang dark days ng martial law. Hindi yan babalik, I'm sure, dahil meron tayong mga alternatibo talagang may lakas na ipapaluwas sa atin (make us safe)." National Artist Almario, for his part, said: "Panahon na para magbago ang Pilipinas, panahon na para mawala ang korapsyon at mangayayri lamang ito kung kasama naming kayo na iboboto sa Mayo a nueve ang ating Kakampink." If elected vice-president, Pangilinan promises to arrest vegetable smugglers who distress the income and livelihood of Benguet farmers. "Yung mga smuggler ng gulay lalabanan natin yan. Hindi tayo papayag na yung mga smuggler at mga kasabwat nito sa gobyerno ay mananatiling ginagawa ang kanilang katarantaduhan," Pangilinan said. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Cordillera Administrative Region) in 2020 produced a total of 366,314.6 metric tons of various vegetables from over 23,000 hectares of farm lands. Vegetable crops include broccoli, cauliflower, kangkong, lettuce, pechay, banana blossom, peanut, string beans, gourd, okra, squash, ginger, pepper, carrots, gabi, radish and garlic. "Nilabanan natin yan bilang food security secretary at lalabanan natin yan bilang inyong vice-president," Pangilinan said.