NEW EXPERIENTIAL START-UP BLANK, SET TO IGNITE CONVERSATIONS BETWEEN CLIMATE, CULTURE AND CREATIVITY

BLANK Founder Brittney McDonald BLANK Logo

Through global experiential activations BLANK will shake up tired festival and conference models, proving that innovative carbon initiatives can be entertaining

Being aware of the urgency surrounding the climate crisis, it’s imperative that action should be taken right away and BLANK strives to do just that, paving the way for easy to implement solutions.” — Brittney McDonald

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionary sustainable brand, BLANK, is taking a bold new approach to tackling climate crisis engagement, using culture and technology to support solutions for implementation across all industries in the economy. Presenting ideas through the use of global “experiential activations” BLANK will shake up the tired festival and conference models, proving to both emerging brands and larger organisations alike that through developing and creating bespoke exhibits, innovative carbon initiatives can be both entertaining and informative, and that insincere approaches to sustainability are a thing of the past.

BLANK: Presenting Carbon Transparency Solutions across Fashion, Art & Food, Through Immersive Experiential Moments Across the Globe

“Being aware of the urgency surrounding the climate crisis, it’s imperative that action should be taken right away and BLANK strives to do just that, paving the way for solutions that can be easily implemented by consumers” Brittney says. “While new and innovative carbon solutions exist and continually improve, mass consumer-audiences are often unaware of what they are; but also exhibit huge interest in realising their own individual roles in reaching a sustainable, carbon neutral existence.” Brittney McDonald and her team of highly motivated associates aim to demonstrate carbon data tracking and carbon transparency, and showcase “elevated sustainable methods” across a spectrum of culture categories - from fashion, art to food, because BLANK believes sustainability is human-centric and humans are informed by culture and sensory engagement. Traditional approaches are superseded where BLANK draws inspiration for refreshed multidisciplinary engagement. Challenging artists and creatives to articulate and communicate the most sustainable methodologies.

Inspired by large scale events such as SXSW and Art Basel, but seeking to entertain, inform and educate about climate change, Brittney set out to reimagine how a consumer can learn and experience sustainability and carbon capture solutions - concurrent to reaching out and engaging brands all urgently seeking to modify their practices, elevate their carbon neutral efforts, and/or showcase emerging solutions creating new applications. To BLANK, sustainability is more than just a tagline. BLANK audits client’s carbon strategies to inform sustainable solutions that can be placed at the forefront of client’s communications, whilst educating consumers on the solutions that exist, making sustainability more understandable and obtainable.

In partnering with brands and industry leaders, BLANK’s LA based founder Brittney McDonald is setting new standards, offering BLANK’s clients a tailored and focussed sustainability perspective or engagement “Sustainability as a Service” (SaaS). Brittney will present BLANK’s platform at a launch dinner to be held in London this May, bringing together some of the biggest names in the sustainability and creative industries. The event will be hosted at Mayfair’s new foodie hotspot Apricity, founded by award winning sustainable and plant focused chef Chantelle Nicholson.

Over her career, Brittney McDonald has engaged with hundreds of founders and entrepreneurs, discovering firsthand the “cultural pillars” strengthening brand longevity and relevancy, which must be re-imagined to be resilient in their recognition of climate change. Through Brittney’s work with startups, specifically at Venice-based company FNDR, she began focusing her attention on initiatives and projects that create significant impact at a systemic level, either through innovation or changing mindset and behavior. She says: “I find that every industry is trying to figure out how they can all be more sustainable or conscious of their impact, but are they cross-pollinating their thoughts and ideas to collectively achieve the same goal? Are their actions truly making an impact?” she says. “BLANK is the intersection of categories, presenting technology and solutions that are obtainable and will allow all of us to live more sustainably both at a corporate and a consumer level.”

BLANK will bring sustainable climate innovations to the forefront for both emerging brands and large companies by educating consumers on viable, exciting and scalable solutions being developed, through uniquely creative execution that is both entertaining and engaging. Their first London event at Apricity is a launch which expounds their strategy; highlighting chef Chantelle Nicholson who engages with her audiences, by using new, innovative and sustainable approaches to cooking, bringing the issues of the food industry into focus - whether it is educating on processes, materials, or output. BLANK’s exhibits will be a crucible of original thought, powered by creatives, to engineer tailored approaches through Sustainability as a Service (“SaaS”) and curated exhibitions. Brittney’s initiatives and new perspectives will “raise the bar” and ensure or incentivise others to create, and want to create, sustainable outputs regardless of sector, service or geography – being ‘BLANK Approved’.

See high res images here: https://collect.wetransfer.com/board/syaxirzvv1w194n2420220330150042/latest

[end]

About BLANK

BLANK is an early-stage startup bridging the gap between climate innovation and creative expression through cultural experiences. We're operating under a singular hypothesis: the belief that if we provide carbon literacy to people, they will make a more eco-conscious decision. We believe consumers learn best through culture, and that our society’s cultural pillars can be re-imagined to be resilient towards climate change, regenerate our planet’s natural resources, and create cultural tentpole moments that are carbon neutral.

www.abtblank.com

@__blankofficial__

About Brittney McDonald

Prior to founding B L A N K, Brittney spent a decade at various global creative agencies before transitioning into the startup world, helping to build companies from the ground up. It’s through her work with startups, specifically at Venice-based startup FNDR, she began focusing her attention on initiatives and projects that create significant impact at a systemic level, either through innovation or changing our mindset and behavior.

About CISSÉ

CISSÉ is a global communications consultancy founded by Chimere Cissé, with over a decade of experience. Focused on supporting change makers and thought leaders in the areas of technology, sustainability and cultural impact.