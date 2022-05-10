Good Greek Moving & Storage Proud to be Named the Official Mover of the Florida Police Benevolent Association
Good Greek Moving & Storage Custom Wrapped Florida PBA Moving Truck. Good Greek is a proud supporter of police officers and first responders everywhere.
Spero Georgedakis (left) President/CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage and John Kazanjian President of Florida PBA
The Florida-based moving company founded by a former law enforcement officer has been endorsed by the FLPBA to manage transportation needs for its members.
...it makes me proud to partner with an organization that supports our brave public servants. I know how hard they all work to protect our communities and keep us safe”JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, which offers Total Relocation Solutions for clients across the country, is proud to announce the company’s selection as the Official Mover of the Florida Police Benevolent Association.
Good Greek is proud to work with the Florida Police Benevolent Association (FLPBA), an organization that supports law enforcement and emergency personnel. As part of the partnership, Good Greek will provide all Florida PBA Members with discounts and incentives on all Good Greek relocation services including real estate services, packing/unpacking, moving, storage, auto transport, and junk removal. Law Enforcement Officers that utilize Good Greek will also receive a Welcome Home Gift and access to the Good Greek Concierge program.
The Florida PBA designation has special meaning for Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. The son of Greek immigrants, Spero moved to South Florida from New York when he was only 19 years old, getting a job as a police officer. He spent much of his career in law enforcement as a member of the elite S.W.A.T. team. He has worked hard to instill values he learned in law enforcement in the moving company he founded.
“As a company, we always look to align ourselves with high-quality organizations, and the Florida PBA certainly fits into that category. Their work on behalf of law enforcement officers and public safety personnel is something we admire,” said Georgedakis. “For me, personally, it makes me proud to partner with an organization that supports our brave public servants. I know how hard they all work to protect our communities and keep us safe.”
Good Greek and Georgedakis have a long association with causes and events that benefit law enforcement. Good Greek sponsors "American Heroes Day" at the South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach. The event offers all active military, veterans, firefighters, law enforcement personnel, frontline workers and their families discounted entry and ride tickets. It also featured a fundraising concert. Good Greek is also in support of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Be A Florida Hero initiative to aid Florida law enforcement agencies in the recruitment of highly qualified law enforcement candidates and their Families to Florida. Good Greek is extending relocation discounts and incentives to out-of-state law enforcement that take advantage of the program.
As the Official Movers of the Florida PBA Good Greek will make appearances at select Florida PBA events throughout the year. The company is excited to show off its custom-wrapped Florida PBA moving truck at functions like the recent PBA Officers Ball in Palm Beach and the upcoming Florida PBA Leadership Conference in Daytona Beach in support of police and all first responders.
With headquarters in Jupiter, Florida, Good Greek has moving and storage facilities strategically located to serve Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton/Palm Beach/Treasure Coast, and beginning in 2020 Tampa/St. Petersburg.
Good Greek has a well-earned reputation for transparency and top-notch customer service during the moving process, which accounts for its stellar reputation among globally recognized individuals, businesses, and professional sports organizations. The company offers high-quality, professional relocation services, including in-person proposals with guaranteed pricing, and climate-controlled secure storage facilities monitored 24/7 with CCTV. The company is licensed to manage local, long-distance, national, and international moves. Members of the Florida PBA can take advantage of the exclusive discounts and incentives on services by calling (561) 944-6926.
