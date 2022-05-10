Good Greek Moving & Storage Proud to be Named the Official Mover of the Florida Police Benevolent Association

Good Greek Moving & Storage Custom Wrapped Florida PBA Moving Truck. Good Greek is a proud supporter of police officers and first responders everywhere. Spero Georgedakis (left) President/CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage and John Kazanjian President of Florida PBA Good Greek Moving & Storage Logo

The Florida-based moving company founded by a former law enforcement officer has been endorsed by the FLPBA to manage transportation needs for its members.

...it makes me proud to partner with an organization that supports our brave public servants. I know how hard they all work to protect our communities and keep us safe” — Spero Georgedakis