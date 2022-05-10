Educational Online Music Platform; Teds List Offers Young Learners Tools Through Social Media Competition
Online music platform Teds List will be offering a range of competition prizes for young aspiring musicians.LONDON, UK, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online music platform Teds List will be offering a range of competition prizes for young aspiring musicians. Facebook and Instagram users will get a chance to win an Archetto Presto Violin, some accompanying sheet music and a musical instrument fiddlestick game in each competition.
Whether you’re a parent looking to introduce their child to the world of music, or you simply want to learn violin yourself, this collection of prizes is the perfect entry point for anyone.
The ¾ size Archetto Presto Violin sports a beautiful burgundy finish and is accompanied by a shoulder rest, bow and hard carry case. The accompanying sheet music and fiddlestick game will help sharpen memory skills, and efficient learning capabilities and are most effective on new musicians with an eagerness to develop their knowledge.
Teds List will be hosting three competitions, one a week for the next three weeks. This is a brilliant chance to grab some free music tools.
About Teds List and Founder Robert Emery:
Ted’s List was founded during lockdown by famous Conductor and Music Producer Robert Emery. And, 2020 was going to be his busiest year yet. He had conducting performances lined up in America, Australia, New Zealand, Vienna, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and China. Then Coronavirus happened and he was determined to help aspiring musicians keep motivated and continue learning even when in-person lessons were put on hold, and, whilst not being allowed onto a stage.
We were all thrust into lockdown – no escape from our homes. His wife had a baby, and his four-year-old, Teddy, was climbing the walls. Besides ‘being Dad’, he decided it was time to help his fellow musicians in their time of need. Watching Teddy do his Violin practice, Emery remembered the idea of creating the ‘bible of musical instruments and music education’; and Ted's List was born.
All articles are written by world-class professionals in their field. Ted’s List has a roster of writers that include players in the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra and National Symphony Orchestra to name but a few.
Ted’s List covers all instruments, from Electric Guitar through to Violin and Clarinet. Each instrument has a set of dedicated help articles, giving instructional advice on how to play the instrument, and how to improve. There are also informative reviews based on specific instruments, to help the musician choose the best instrument for them.
Teds List is THE go-to community if you need advice or reviews on anything related to music & instruments.
