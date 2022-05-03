The 10th Asia Pacific Conference of the IASP began today in Australia’s Gold Coast providing a key regional forum in suicide prevention in the APAC region.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th Asia Pacific Conference of the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) began today in Australia’s Gold Coast providing a key regional forum for those working within suicide prevention in the Asia Pacific region.The conference aims to provide a platform to share current, high-quality research among peers that will inform clinical practice, policy and wider suicide prevention efforts. The conference programme covers major topics in suicide prevention, including surveillance, media impacts, priority settings and populations, veteran and military suicide, as well as the impact of covid-19 on mental health and suicide.IASP President, Professor Rory O’Connor stated at the opening ceremony; “Now more than ever, we need to work collaboratively to help minimize the mental health impact of the pandemic.”Globally, the conference aims to contribute to suicide prevention efforts that endeavour to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3; to reach the target of reducing the global incidence of suicide through prevention and treatment, as well as the promotion of mental health and well-being.“In transforming our shared learnings into effective public health policy, we can create a more hopeful world with accessible mental health care and support for those who need it most, when they need it most.” Says Rory O’Connor, IASP President.IASP is the key global organisation dedicated to preventing suicide and suicidal behaviour, to alleviating its effects and to providing a forum for academics, mental health professionals, crisis workers, volunteers, those bereaved and survivors of suicide.Held in partnership with Australia’s National Mental Health Commission, LivingWorks Australia and Roses In The Ocean; this Asia Pacific Conference brings together a truly inclusive forum with 584 delegates 29 countries.ENDS :Media enquiries: communications@iasp.infoThe International Association for Suicide PreventionThe International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour ( www.iasp.info ). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.National Mental Health Commission Australia provides evidence and advice on ways to continuously improve Australia’s mental health and suicide prevention system, and act as a catalyst for change to achieve those improvements. The National Mental Health Commission is an official partner for the IASP 31st World Congress. https://www.mentalhealthcommission.gov.au/ Roses in the Ocean, Australia is a lead organisation for lived experience of suicide in Australia, focused on building a safe, trained & supported Lived Experience 'Workforce' with the expertise and skills needed to bring the lived experience as a voice of change in all aspects of suicide prevention. https://rosesintheocean.com.au/ LivingWorks Australia is the world’s leading suicide intervention training provider. They believe that suicide is preventable, & everyone can learn to play a life-saving role. With an array of integrated training programs to meet every need, they’ve been providing communities and organisations with suicide prevention solutions for over 35 years.Important note: Journalists reporting on this event are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/resources/Crisis_Centres/ Journalists reporting on this event are also advised to adhere to the following guidelines;Guidelines related to reporting on suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.iasp.info/pdf/2020_Briefing_Statement_Reporting_on_Suicide_During_COVID19.pdf General guidance for communicating about suicide: