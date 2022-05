North American A4L Community Leadership elected for 2022-2023

I am delighted to welcome this instrumental group of educational marketplace leaders who are actively involved in supporting education data management, movement and utilization...” — Larry L Fruth II, PhD., Executive Director/CEO, A4L Community

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community in North America is proud to announce the North American Management and Technical Boards for 2022. The Management Board brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in education, data management, technology, and business acumen. The Board will oversee management of the SIF Specification and guide development of the A4L Community in North America as well as contribute to the development of strategies for the global Community.Community members elected to serve on the 2022-2023 North American (NA) Management Board are:• Michelle Elia, CPSI Ltd.• Ray Girdler, Arkansas Department of Education• Allen Miedema, Northshore School District, WA• Doug Quinton, PowerSchool• Jeff Simons, WSIPC• Ben Silberglitt, CedarLabsThese join fellow A4L Community members who will serve the second of their 2-year term on the NA Management Board:• Jennifer Sauro, Infinite Campus• Jim McGlynn, Public Consulting Group• Jay Pennington, Iowa Department of EducationIn addition, the Community is delighted to welcome back Ross Santy, NCES as the US Department of Education Liaison, and Steve Smith, CIO Cambridge Public Schools MA as a representative of the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC) Management Board.Also held were elections for the North American Technical Board, who provide the technical oversight for the SIF Specifications (North America). The elected 2022 North American Technical Board At-Large seats were:• Alex Jackl, Bardic Systems• Eric Levy, Cambridge Public Schools• Roger Petersen, Iowa Department of Education“I am delighted to welcome this instrumental group of educational marketplace leaders who are actively involved in supporting education data management, movement and utilization, to the North American Management Board for this coming term,” states Larry L Fruth II, PhD., Executive Director/CEO, A4L Community. “As the A4L Community moves forward over the coming year as one organization, embracing the activities of the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC) and the great strides made in that arena with data privacy, these Board members are key in focusing our collective vision of ‘Connecting and Securing an Effective Learning Ecosystems’across the country and the entire Community.”