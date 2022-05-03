Spotify Advertising, The Hartford, And Silver Lining Announce The Inaugural Thank You Small Business Awards
This year's awards will recognize and celebrate 16 small business owners across the US, each receiving a prize package to help them grow their business.
We are honored to partner with Thank You Small Business and Spotify Advertising to celebrate small businesses and all they do for our communities and economy every day.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Spotify Advertising and The Hartford are making a significant commitment to small business owners across the USA by officially launching the inaugural Thank You Small Business Awards in partnership with Silver Lining. Over the last 16 years, Silver Lining has helped over 11 000+ small business owners in over 30+ countries succeed with their innovative, behavior change science-based small business growth program and lending fund. In addition, in 2013, Silver Lining launched Thank You Small Business, a global movement to support and celebrate small business owners globally.
— Steve Jones, VP of Small Commercial Marketing, The Hartford
"We are excited about this partnership because we truly believe that, as our founding sponsors, Spotify & The Hartford want to do what is right and best for small business owners," says Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Silver Lining. "Through our collaboration, we will be able to say THANK YOU to small businesses that have made a significant impact on our global economy.”
Nominations for the Thank You Small Business Awards will be open to all US businesses from May 3rd to June 10th. To nominate a small business, please visit Awards - THANK YOU SMALL BUSINESS. In June 2022, the 50 state finalists will be vetted and selected by a panel of judges, and 16 small business owners will win a Thank You Small Business Award. Nominations will be judged on the following criteria:
- How the nominee has demonstrated adaptability and innovation
- How the nominee has demonstrated resilience despite the increasingly challenging environment of the past two years
- How the nominee makes an impact in their community
" We are so grateful to be part of the Thank You Small Business Awards,” said Rochelle Sanchirico, Spotify's Global Director of SMB Marketing. “Our communities rely on small businesses to drive innovation and connection. Spotify is fortunate to be able to leverage our audience of over 422 million immersed listeners to get the message of these small businesses out and help them thrive!"
Select winners will receive a variety of prizes, including: recognition across a variety of publications including a profile on Small Biz Ahead, recognition in a new limited-edition, Spotify-exclusive podcast, complimentary advertising opportunities for their businesses, free business coaching, and more. One business will receive a block party for their local community.
“Small business owners never cease to inspire me,” said Steve Jones, vice president of Small Commercial Marketing The Hartford. “We are committed to providing them with support as they continue to navigate the future and are honored to partner with Thank You Small Business and Spotify Advertising to celebrate them and all they do for our communities and economy every day.”
To learn more about the TYSB Awards and to nominate a deserving small business, please visit thankyousmallbusiness.com/awards
About Silver Lining
Since 2005, Silver Lining has been helping small business owners worldwide build more profitable and sustainable businesses through their tech-enabled and data-driven small business growth program - SLAP™ - the Silver Lining Action Plan. Their proven behavior change science methodology is the new modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Additionally, as part of their commitment to do everything "Small Business First," they have since launched - Thank You Small Business - a Global Movement to thank, celebrate and support all small businesses globally, as well as Impact5X, an economic justice initiative to decrease barriers to access for small business owners from marginalized communities. To learn more about Silver Lining, please visit: http://smallbizsilverlining.com/
About Spotify Advertising
Spotify transformed music listening forever when it launched in 2008. Today, Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with 422m users, including 182m subscribers, across 183 markets. Spotify listeners can discover, manage and share over 82 million tracks, including more than 3.6 million podcast titles. Our ad products and tools help advertisers harness the power of digital audio through a deeply engaged audience of listeners, medium-defining content, and cutting-edge ad innovation. We’re committed to helping businesses of all sizes succeed and grow by reaching an audience of listeners, when it matters most. We get all ears on you. For information, insights, and resources to advertise on Spotify, visit us at www.ads.spotify.com and follow us on social media @SpotifyAds.
About The Hartford
The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust, and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.
