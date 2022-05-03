CE LAND and NAI Global establish a strategic partnership
This cooperation is an excellent opportunity for us to continue our operations in Hungary with an international background.”BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hungarian CE LAND group of companies and the NAI Global of the US are forming a strategic alliance, and the two companies will operate jointly in the real estate market under the new brand name NAI CELand. With this move, CE LAND will significantly strengthen its international network, client base and further expand its international operations through the NAI Global network. The decision is also a swift and decisive response to changes in the Hungarian market, as local customers clearly demand the involvement of global players and new business opportunities.
CE LAND, one of Hungary's largest independent real estate management and advisory firms, has been present on the market since 2004. The company is a full-service provider of commercial real estate services and has strong references in the fields of commercial real estate leasing, asset management and investment services. The company has built a solid market position in the recent period, with continuous organic growth in the Hungarian real estate market.
"This cooperation is an excellent opportunity for us to continue our operations in Hungary with an international background, leveraging our partner's knowledge and network of contacts, showing our existing and prospective clients the investment and rental opportunities available in the Hungarian and foreign real estate market," said Csaba Széll, founding partner and managing director of CE LAND.
NAI Global is a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm with more than 300 offices located throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific. With over 5,100 local market professionals, managing in excess of 1.1 billion square feet of property and facilities worldwide, and annually completes in excess of $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions throughout the world.
The idea of the strategic cooperation has emerged between the partners in recent years. NAI Global chose CE LAND Management Ltd. as its local partner in a multi-stage process that lasted several years, and NAI Global was chosen by CE LAND after a continuous analysis of the cooperation structures of different potential international partners. The partnership will further expand CE LAND's range of services with international business opportunities provided by NAI's business background and the sharing of experience and information from abroad, while retaining the company's original competencies of real estate asset management, investment and rental advisory, brokerage and valuation.
The strategic partnership will enable NAI CELand to leverage significant business opportunities by sharing information and operational experiences related to the local and international real estate market. In addition to the comprehensive services in its real estate portfolio, the company aims to show foreign investors the potential of the Hungarian real estate market and to present the opportunities in the foreign real estate market to local investors. In addition to this, the company aims to increase the volume of rental business opportunities and successful international transactions.
CE LAND is a Hungarian-owned, independent real estate and investment management company based in Budapest with a history of nearly two decades. The company's services include a wide range of activities related to the leasing and sale of commercial real estate (office buildings, industrial properties, hotels and retail properties): investment and leasing advisory, asset and development management, and valuation.
