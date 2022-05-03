Submit Release
Beam Clear Aligners Acquires collinsstreetsmiles.com.au

Beam is a fast-growing clear aligner designer based in Sydney, Australia. Today Beam announced the acquisition of collinsstreetsmiles.com.au

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beam Clear Aligners are a brand of clear aligners that are spreading fast across Australia, available in various locations, from Sydney to Melbourne to Brisbane.

In the world of dentistry, the need for devices that can help discretely and effectively treat alignment issues, such as crooked teeth, have always been popular. Alignment problems can develop at any stage of life and, for some people, traditional braces aren’t going to suit their needs. For many, they simply aren’t subtle enough. Clear aligners, like those from Beam, can help people straighten their teeth but without worrying about the appearance of traditional braces and for up to 70% less than the cost.

Beam clear aligners today announced the acquisition of collinsstreetsmiles.com.au to accelerate their mission of making dental care more accessible and affordable for all Australians.

To learn more about Beam Clear Aligners, how they work, and how those in need of alignment treatments can find them, you can visit their website at https://trybeam.com.au/.

