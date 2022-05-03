Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Draft U.S. Supreme Court Opinion 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today regarding a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade:

“This draft opinion is an appalling attack on the rights of women across this country and if it stands, it will destroy lives and put countless women in danger. It will be the end of fundamental constitutional rights that American women have had for nearly 50 years.

“This is not an isolated incident, and it is not the end. We have a Supreme Court that does not value the rights of women, and a political minority that will stop at nothing to take those rights away. This won’t stop with choice and the right to privacy. They are undermining progress, and erasing the civil protections and rights so many have fought for over the last half century.

“I’m furious that my own daughters and sons could grow up in an America that is less free than the one they were born into. We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not be silenced.”

