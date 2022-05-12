ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund Has Acquired Rights to Iconic Country Catalogue
ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund is pleased to announce it has acquired producer royalty rights for songs performed by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sugarland.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund is pleased to announce it has acquired producer royalty rights from Byron Gallimore for songs performed by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sugarland and Jo Dee Messina.
Gallimore produced 12 of Tim McGraw’s albums, with 11 reaching #1 on the Billboard Charts. Byron’s work with Tim goes back to his debut album Tim McGraw in 1993. McGraw is one of the most decorated country singers, with 51 awards, honours, and accolades.
In 1998, Byron produced Faith by Faith Hill, resulting in her most listened-to song, “This Kiss”. Byron worked closely with Faith Hill and produced all but her first two albums. The acquisition also includes rights to the album Breathe by Faith Hill, which won a Grammy Award for Best Country Album in 2001. Tim McGraw’s Soul2Soul ll Tour with Faith Hill in 2017 was one of the highest-grossing country tours ever.
Byron’s work with “Sugarland” spanned three albums, Enjoy the Ride (2006), Love on the Inside (2008), and The Incredible Machine (2010). In 2008 Sugarland won a Grammy for their song “Stay”.
The work Byron has produced has won many awards, including:
1) Not a Moment Too Soon won the Academy of Country Music Award for Album of the Year in 1994
2) “Live Like You Were Dying” won a Grammy in 2004 for Best Male Country Vocal Performance
3) Breathe won a Grammy for Best Country Album in 2000
4) “Let's Make Love” won a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals in 2001
5) “Cry” won a Grammy in 2002 for Best Female Country Vocal Performance
6) “Like We Never Loved At All” won a Grammy in 2005 for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals
The ICM Crescendo team is excited to have expanded its portfolio into the country genre, especially with rights associated with someone as iconic as Tim McGraw, who was ranked 4th top country artist of the decade by CMT from 2000 to 2010.
Click here to listen to the entire ICM Crescendo playlist.
About ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund
ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund provides investors with an attractive, diversified and long-term revenue stream of royalties by investing directly and indirectly in musical and entertainment intellectual property rights in the form of music royalties.
To learn more: www.musicroyaltyinvesting.com
About ICM Asset Management
ICM Asset Management is an alternative asset manager focused on owning, operating and investing in real assets. We offer retail, private client and institutional investors an array of investment opportunities focused on real estate, private equity, private debt and infrastructure strategies.
To learn more: www.icmassetmanagement.com
Lee Brown
ICM Asset Management
