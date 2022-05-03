SUPERYACHT SPREE PUTS ULTRA-LUXE INTERIOR DESIGNERS IN HIGH DEMAND
Soaring worldwide superyacht demand has created a swell of interest in high-end interior designers able to translate their aesthetic to ultra-luxury vessels.
The interest for bespoke, luxury design from the maritime sector, both the Asia Pacific region and Europe is truly off the charts. People are seeing it as a safe, private holiday option.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soaring worldwide superyacht and charter boat demand post pandemic has created a swell of interest in high-end interior designers able to translate their aesthetic to ultra-luxury nautical fit outs.
With the charter market tipped to be worth almost $28 billion within the next five years , Australian-based interior designer Keeley Green has gone full throttle, in the past few months to meet a spike in demand from luxury vessel owners worldwide.
“We’re just in the process of finalising design concepts for two yacht projects, one in Australia and one in New Zealand,” the Keeley Green Interior Design Director said.
“One is for private use while the other is intended for luxury charter in North Queensland waters once it is complete.
Currently Keeley Green Interior Design is revitalising the 35-metre, Princess Iluka, the world’s largest and only Super Yacht to be built from Houn pine.
Built in 1979 and with a keel made from 750-year-old spotted gum, the vessel’s interior needed a modern update.
“It’s an amazing yacht, with a long sailing history and the work we are doing now will ensure it remains a beautiful luxury vessel for its next 40 years,” Ms Green said.
The talented designer, who also has an established wallpaper and fabric wholesale business she created in partnership with Italian-based artist Amanda Ferragamo, has interiors for several other luxury vessels already on the drawing board.
The influx of superyachts reflects a global trend that has sent sales of luxury leisure craft to a record high over the past year.
Jason Roberts, managing director of Australia’s leading international yacht transport and customs brokerage, Aurora Global Logistics, said there had been a significant increase in demand for superyachts since the start of the pandemic.
Demand was so high that some buyers were securing them from overseas sight unseen through brokers and then having them refitted in Australia.
“We’ve seen a 35 per cent increase in superyachts over 35 metres coming into Australia since the start of Covid,” Mr Robert said.
“Australians seemed to have saved money during the pandemic and many are looking to spend that on boats.”
Ms Green said unlike designing for a home with superyachts there were no display suites owners could walk through to get a feel of what the final result would be.
“We work with the client and project management team for innovation and a design that truly works,” she said.
“We work on space planning and design direction using plans and renders to allow for visualisation. It really gives our clients an idea of what the finishes will look like which is particularly important when space is a little tight.”
Ms Green said an investment in bespoke interior design was paying dividends for charter operators.
“Often people have a long wait to secure the charter, so there’s some logic in making sure that the design and fit-out of the vessel makes customers feel it was well and truly worth the wait,” she said.
While some owners spent millions updating their vessels, Ms Green said good superyacht interior design was more about bespoke solutions than a blank cheque.
“There are so many things that need to be taken into consideration, such as the weight of materials which all contributes to the gross tonnage, and their longevity in extremely harsh conditions,” she said.
“There’s other variables to consider too, such as meeting industry codes or compliance standards capable of translating for local, national or international use.”
Ms Green said customer expectation had moved away from the clichéd nautical aesthetic and owners and their guests wanted a more luxury European hotel style experience, albeit floating.
“With Princess Iluka, we are recovering the walls, and revamping some of the furniture.
“With the other private vessel we are completely gutting it and designing an interior suitable to its age and grandeur and once complete, it will have magnificent berths with bespoke Italian hand painted panelling on the walls, using original drawings by Amanda Ferragamo.”
Its bathroom is adorned with ornate mosaic tiled walls, has a double vanity and a huge soaking bathtub, while the yacht design also has a wellness centre including day spa and for entertainment there will be a club style piano lounge.
Ms Green said delivering luxury design for vessels permanently exposed to corrosive salt water that also travel at high speed often through rough sea crossings presented many challenges.
“Even the largest vessels need considered spatial design to make the most of every space, ensuring they interact well with each other,” she said.
“We rely heavily on curves in bespoke furniture we put into ocean going projects, partly because they mimic the sleek curves of the boat, but also for practical safety considerations as people move around the vessel when in motion.
“Careful interior design can ensure every available alcove is put to use as hidden storage and we use light and reflective surfaces such as stainless steel or mirrors to deliver a feeling of space and openness.”
The European-trained designer says her goal is to be a part of the innovation in the maritime industry’s approach to interiors.
“I’d love to be part of the evolution of maritime design, bringing a fresh new perspective to modern vessel interiors and I’m proud Keeley Green Interior Design is well on the way to doing just that for our growing global client base.”
