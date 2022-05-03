Regrow MRV Named Finalist in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

Regrow Logo

The sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are tackling issues from climate change to inequality and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

Regrow Ag, a SaaS company that works to make regenerative agriculture ubiquitous on every acre across the globe, was named a finalist in the Food Category and an Honoree in the Climate Category for its MRV Platform. Regrow’s MRV platform provides measurement, reporting and verification services to companies in the agrifood industry for carbon and ecosystem markets.

Regrow MRV offers a scalable way for agriculture companies to engage farmers in their supply chains into regenerative agriculture programs. It offers farmers scenario planning tools and calculates the environmental impact assessment of practices that are best-suited for their operations. The MRV Tool enhances scalability by reducing the need for manual soil sampling, and by providing a data collection and modeling system that’s replicable on varied soil and crop types across the globe.

Fast Company’s Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase Regrow alongside the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges.

“We are honored to be included alongside innovators and change makers in Fast Company’s list of World Changing Ideas,” said Anastasia Volkova, CEO and Co-Founder of Regrow Ag. “At Regrow, we work to combat climate change by making regenerative agriculture accessible to everyone involved in the food system, from farmers to global food companies. Regrow’s MRV Platform will enable global food system transformation, and we look forward to watching that transformation in the years to come.”

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Regrow Ag:

Regrow is a SaaS company that empowers sustainable transformation across the agrifood supply chain. Regrow delivers scalable, science-based solutions for adoption, measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) of ecosystem outcomes, such as soil carbon, nitrogen leaching and others. Regrow monitors over 200 million acres of agricultural land in 45 countries and supports industry leaders such as General Mills, Cargill, Bayer AG, The Nature Conservancy and others in meeting their nature commitments.

Learn more about our MRV Platform at www.regrow.ag/mrv.