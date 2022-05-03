Gay Wellness launches new online platform for Gay Massage Therapists and Wellness Practitioners

Gay Wellness is the first directory to synthesize many types of gay practitioners of various types of wellness.

Gay Wellness has launched its new online platform for gay massage therapists and many other types of wellness practitioners - the first directory of its kind!

“I’m passionate about serving the gay community, as there is a large number of gay practitioners in the world. I want them to get the visibility and representation they deserve!" ” — Peter DeWitt, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gay Wellness has launched its new online platform for gay and queer-identified wellness practitioners. It serves as a directory for massage therapists, barbers, hairstylists, coaches, therapists, yoga teachers, personal trainers, sexual health clinics and other types of wellness providers. This is the first online directory of its kind to synthesize various wellness sub-industries into one distinct services directory.

Founded by Peter DeWitt, who is himself a massage therapist, life coach, and yoga teacher, Gay Wellness is an online platform for practitioners worldwide. The vision for the project came to fruition in late 2021 when he and his team of wellness experts began networking and collaborating with local wellness providers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Palm Springs - all major California cities. Then they traveled to Europe to meet and collaborate with providers in its prime cities, including Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, London, and Lisbon. Their goal was to help create a new website that presents them in the most professional way, is easily accessible, and provides wellness education to the gay community.



“I’m passionate about serving the gay community, as there is a huge presence of wellness in this city. There are so many incredible small businesses in the area, and I wanted to see them represented properly, and gain visibility. Their services are essential for our wellbeing, particularly as we slowly emerge from this global pandemic,” said Peter DeWitt, CEO and Founder of Gay Wellness. Check out this video here (https://youtu.be/9fvWsDqraAE) to hear him talk about its purpose and mission.



All of the providers listed on the site have been vetted, reviewed by other members of the community, and are currently available. This has been a sore spot for the gay community - as many gay men have not been able to find gay or gay-friendly wellness services. Many of them work in spas, gyms, salons, and companies without being accessible.



Gay Wellness puts the health and wellness of the gay community front and center, as an area that needs to be addressed in the community. “We know that LGBTQ+ folks are twice as likely as heterosexuals to experience mental health issued. At least 53% of older LGBTQ+ people feel isolated, and suffer from anxiety and depression. We have needs in our community that have not been directly addressed,” says Matthew Bronson, a health educator and massage therapist.



About Gay Wellness

Gay Wellness (gaywellness.com) is an online platform that connects clients with quality gay massage therapists and wellness practitioners. We are more than just a directory—we are a hub for connection and learning in a friendly, growth-oriented environment.

About Gay Wellness