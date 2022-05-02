Nick Kline Joins Alitheon as VP of Engineering
Experienced technology leader brings big data, cloud, and leadership to his new role at Alitheon
I am excited about developing new value-creating solutions around authentication, identification, and traceability”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alitheon, innovators of optical AI for digital fingerprinting of physical products, today announced that Nick Kline has been named Vice President, Engineering. As VP Engineering, Kline, an experienced technologist in the big data and cloud industry, will head all the engineering activities for Alitheon’s groundbreaking object authentication and identification technology.
— Nick Kline
"Nick is an experienced technologist and engineering leader who has a deep understanding of big data and cloud computing," said Roei Ganzarski, Alitheon's CEO. "I have no doubt he will add tremendous value to our amazing team and company as we continue to grow."
Kline spent the last 27 years building an impressive career revolving the cloud and big data at companies such as Microsoft, Google, Tableau, and most recently Snowflake.
"I am excited about developing new value-creating solutions around authentication, identification, and traceability," stated Kline. "I'm excited to join Alitheon as we share the same passion for customer-focused software solutions."
Kline earned a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Arizona, and a BS in Computer Science and Mathematics from the University of Arkansas.
About Alitheon
Alitheon™, a Bellevue, WA-based Optical AI company, provides the missing link between the physical and digital worlds with solutions for the authentication, identification and traceability of parts and products. Its FeaturePrint™ solution creates for objects, what fingerprints are for people – a one of a kind, unique identifier that does not require you to modify or add anything. Using just a camera, FeaturePrinting enables authentication, identification, and traceability of individual items out of millions of similar objects. For more information visit www.alitheon.com.
