SkyMirr, Inc. Establishes Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Leading African IT Company, CCL, Ltd
Joint Business Growth in East and Central AfricaMELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyMirr, Inc. (https://www.skymirr.com), a RF technology startup in Florida, is pleased to announce it’s new strategic partnership with Copy Cat, Ltd.(CCL) , (https://www.copycatgroup.com/), the largest systems integrator in East Africa, to supply SkyMirr’s innovative advanced RF technology products for high performing wireless communication, supporting customers, exclusively, in East and Central Africa including 21 countries.
SkyMirr’s CEO, Eric (Youngmin) Jo notes: “We are excited to collaborate with CCL, one of the leading IT solutions and system integration companies in Africa. Together, we look forward to bringing solutions globally to customers across Africa. We developed the RF module product to offer radically stronger wireless links, which is especially critical for users in rural areas and in countries where wireless network infrastructure is insufficient to cover necessary areas. Together, we will solve this problem for many people.”
CCL Director, Nadeem Noordin, shares “ We have thoroughly evaluated SkyMirr’s technology and product lines and recognize the value of this as a tremendous opportunity to improve wireless connectivity and help expand customer support in all African countries. We are eager to partner with SkyMirr to both provide solutions and to collaborate on an even wider range of wireless communication infrastructure and solutions applications for the future.”
“We are pleased to offer RF technology solutions as a key solution for today’s needs for reliable, stable connectivity. Yet, there are so many future applications we have underway, as well. We plan to release additional products to support a wide range of customer requests for applications, including: FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), Automotive, Mobile communication, IoT, Smart home, and medical. We have a talented team working together on creative, smart solutions for the future.”
About
SkyMirr, Inc. is incorporated under the laws of Florida, US and develops innovation RF technology products and solutions to advance higher- performing of wireless communication. It’s R&D efforts expand into uses to contribute to valuable medical devices and other promising uses.
Copy Cat, Ltd., established in 1984, is incorporated under the laws of Kenya and is headquartered in Nairobi. Today, Copy Cat Group is the largest systems integrator in East Africa with premium skills and experience to offer comprehensive solutions to large, medium and small enterprises by connecting local needs with global technology.
