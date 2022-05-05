FemiClear Introduces Feminine Dual-Action Probiotic to its Line of All-Natural Vaginal Health Products
The once-a-day probiotic will help to prevent reoccurrence of vaginal microbiome imbalance in womenAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FemiClear®, a leading brand in over-the-counter (OTC) vaginal healthcare, announced the new FemiClear Restoratives product line, launching with the Dual-Action Probiotic Complex, a supplement to help reduce the reoccurrence of vaginal microbiome imbalance.
FemiClear Dual-Action Probiotic is a breakthrough in probiotic formulas. Unlike other products that add unnecessary quantities and strains of probiotics, FemiClear uses clinical strength L. plantarum ROSELLA. ROSELLA is one of the most documented probiotic strains in the world for vaginal health, according to six clinical studies of probiotic vaginal growth*. This probiotic is clinically proven to maintain pH and flora diversity associated with a healthy vaginal microbiome for 90 days* while helping prevent reoccurrence of vaginal imbalance and allows good bacteria to take over.
“We are proud to introduce the FemiClear Restoratives line and its health benefits to women struggling with reoccurring vaginal infections,” shares Caroline Goodner, CEO of OrganiCare and the FemiClear brand. “Often neglected in the discourse of vaginal health, bacterial imbalance in your vagina can have significant side effects. Our probiotic combines the benefits of a clinically proven probiotic with the soothing effects of plant lipids to help prevent reoccurrence of vaginal microbiome imbalance from the inside out.”
Product Highlights:
- BREAKTHROUGH WOMEN'S PROBIOTIC: FemiClear probiotics for women help promote vaginal health. Use this supplement once daily to help prevent the discomfort and inconvenience of recurring vaginal imbalance that can lead to yeast infections.
- HIGHEST QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Proven to work effectively, the ingredients used in our organic probiotic supplement for women are made without synthetic colors, artificial flavors, and sweeteners. And they are also lactose, yeast, soy, and gluten free.
- MAINTAINS HEALTHY VAGINAL pH: In addition to helping protect sensitive tissue from yeast-induced discomfort, our oral probiotics for women are clinically proven to maintain healthy vaginal pH for 90 days with just one capsule, once a day.
- PATENTED COMBO CAP TECHNOLOGY: Encapsulating dry ingredients side by side with liquid ingredients means our probiotic supplements for women offer both the clinically proven benefits of a restorative probiotic plus three premium soothing plant lipids in one single dose.
- PROVEN BY SCIENCE: Our unique pH balancing probiotics for women use one of the most documented probiotic strains in the world. Tested in over six clinical studies, active probiotic L. plantarum (ROSELLA) showed impressive results in creating healthier vaginal environments.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate 1.4 million outpatient visits for vaginal candidiasis occur annually in the U.S. Vaginal candidiasis is the second most common type of vaginal infection after bacterial vaginal infections. Candida can multiply and cause an infection if the environment inside the vagina changes in a way that encourages its growth. This can happen because of hormones, medication, or changes in the immune system. Despite advances in prescription and OTC medications and treatments, many women continue to experience reoccurring vaginal infections with symptoms that are painful and debilitating. Women typically seek their doctor’s treatment for their first yeast infection and are prescribed an antifungal treatment; however, some candida strains have become resistant to antifungal drugs. Women are becoming more educated on chemicals and antifungal resistance and focusing on preventative treatment options, preferably over the counter and natural options.
FemiClear is on a mission to discuss feminine health issues openly and remove the psychological barriers women experience that prevent treatment. The new product is in CVS Health™ and available on FemiClear.com.
FemiClear is on a mission to tackle taboo topics in women’s health, creating over-the-counter products that are proven effective and made with all-natural ingredients. FemiClear is breaking boundaries in over-the-counter vaginal health by tackling conditions many don’t want to discuss – like genital herpes and yeast infections – to help shatter stigmas, educate others and heal women’s bodies. FemiClear’s parent company, OrganiCare, is a women-led business founded in 2016, in Austin, Texas and has quickly become a leader in transforming the natural healthcare products industry, establishing a new benchmark in scientific rigor to prove efficacy in its products. To learn more about FemiClear and its family of products visit www.FemiClear.com.
*THESE STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT AND DISEASE
