Hands 2 Paws App Aims to Reduce the Number of Dogs in Shelters
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hands 2 Paws is a new application that aims to match owners with their perfect dog breed based on various lifestyle factors, ultimately aiming to reduce the number of dogs being turned over to shelters.
The ASPCA and Shelter Animals Count estimates that 3.3 million dogs enter shelters each year. Hands 2 Paws is on a mission to solve the problem by ensuring that dog owners are making educated decisions and are welcoming a dog into their home that will be a lifelong companion.
“People turn their dogs over to shelters for two main reasons. First, the dog they own doesn’t match their lifestyle. Second, they can’t afford the health issues that are unfortunately common with a dog not ethically bred. By helping people make the right choices for themselves and their families, we can reduce the number of dogs that ultimately end up in shelters.” -Founder, Elizabeth Menegon
The application prompts users with a series of questions to determine the best breed for their lifestyle, such as activity level, size, and the amount of grooming required. If the user chooses to shop for a purebred dog, the app also offers suggestions for ethical breeders in their area. If users choose to adopt, the app will suggest shelters nearby as well.
“The app is free, and will always be free, because everyone deserves to have this information when welcoming a dog into their home. We know that adopting dogs is a great way to reduce the number of dogs currently in shelters, but we need to start solving this problem at the core. We hope that by helping people find a healthy dog that fits their lifestyle, we’ll have fewer dogs in shelters that need to be adopted,” says Menegon.
Available on Apple and Android. Use the QR code to access the app.
###
Elizabeth Menegon
SugarSkinn
+1 2035053054
email us here