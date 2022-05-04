IvyWise Launches 2022-2023 IvyWise Scholars Application for Pro Bono College Admissions Advising
The IvyWise Scholars program offers free college admissions guidance to high-achieving, low-income students
I love working with IvyWise Scholars and helping students who have traditionally been shut out of opportunities find a new confidence and belief in themselves and their potential.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data shows that first-generation, low-income, and minority students have not been applying to college at the same rates as in the past, in part due to COVID-19 and the current financial landscape. In order to promote access to higher education to these students, IvyWise, the world’s leading educational consultancy, offers the IvyWise Scholars program, providing pro bono college counseling, tutoring, and mentoring services to high-achieving high school students from low-income families. Applications for the upcoming college admissions cycle are now open through Friday, May 27, 2022.
— Katie Burns, College Admissions Counselor at IvyWise
IvyWise has worked with pro bono students for over two decades, with each of the consultancy’s counselors committing to work with at least one pro bono student each year. “I love working with IvyWise Scholars and helping students who have traditionally been shut out of opportunities find a new confidence and belief in themselves and their potential,” said Katie Burns, College Admissions Counselor at IvyWise.
“Our past Scholars have benefitted from encouragement to aim and reach higher and the support to aspire for new and unexplored paths. Overall, they gain another advocate in their corner, as well as an expert in the field to assist them with the finer, often overlooked, but crucial minutiae of the process.”
Applications for the IvyWise Scholars program are now open for rising high school seniors from the Class of 2023 through Friday, May 27, 2022. Those selected to move forward with the next round will be notified by Friday, June 10, with the second-round supplementary materials due by Friday, July 1. Interested students can learn more about the program and submit an application at this link.
While direct consulting services are available to IvyWise Scholars and other clients, robust resources on the college admissions process are also available to all through the IvyWise website, blog, Just Admit It! podcast, and social media channels.
About IvyWise:
IvyWise is the world’s premier educational consultancy, offering comprehensive services including college admissions counseling, academic advising, K-12 school placement, early college prep, graduate school admissions counseling, academic tutoring, and test prep. IvyWise empowers students to live up to their highest possible potential, both academically and personally. For over 24 years, IvyWise has been dedicated to helping students apply and get into their best-fit schools, where they will be happy and successful. The IvyWise team has over 300 years of collective experience in admissions at schools like Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Stanford, MIT, and NYU, to name a few, as well as close to 100 years of experience in college guidance roles at top independent and private schools, and has worked with thousands of students.
